- 908 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 34 deaths. 665 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,429 cases in Sacramento County, including 14 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 240 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 58 deaths. 1,141 are likely recovered.
- 15 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 13 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 9 have recovered.
- 750 cases in Stanislaus County, with 29 deaths. 594 have recovered.
- 3,470 cases in Alameda County, with 96 deaths.
- 1,468 cases in Contra Costa County, with 38 deaths.
- 112,979 cases in California, with 4,184 deaths.
- 1,809,109 cases in the United States, with 105,099 deaths. 458,231 have recovered.
- 6,259,887 cases worldwide, with 375,208 deaths. 2,692,528 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.