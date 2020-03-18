Though Chipotle has closed its dining room, it is continuing to serve up burrito bowls and taco plates for takeout and delivery — and helping a Lodi theater company in the process.
Changing Faces Theater Company announced earlier this week that it would postpone a fundraiser gala set for later this month. In response, Chipotle will host a fundraiser for Changing Faces from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
A third of the proceeds from orders placed during that time will go to help Changing Faces, which is working to open up a black box theater space on Lodi Avenue. Online orders won’t go toward the fundraiser, so customers will need to order at the counter and state that they are there for the Changing Faces fundraiser.
“We are looking forward to celebrating in our space with you all when this virus has passed,” Changing Faces co-director Mike Bartram said in an email to supporters. “Until we see you, take care, and wash those hands!”
Chipotle is located at 2310 Tienda Drive Suite 200 in Lodi.
Habañero Hots is also continuing to cook up Mexican dishes.
“We employ over 40 people and hope to stay open during this crisis,” owner John DeNigris told News-Sentinel columnist Steve Mann earlier this week.
The restaurant is offering takeout and curbside service, and is in the process of being added to DoorDash, according to Aleisa M. DeNigris. They’re located at 1024 E. Victor Road, Lodi. Customers can call in an order at 209-369-3791 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week. The full menu is at www.habanerohots.com.
Other restaurants offering delivery include:
- Avenue Grill: 506 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi. Customers are welcome to make takeout orders. Call 209-333-8006. The menu is available at www.avenuegrilllodi.com.
- Bueno Italiano Cafe: 1110 W. Kettleman Lane No. 19, Lodi. They offer takeout and curbside service as well as delivery via DoorDash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 209-369-1446. The menu is online at www.buenoitaliano.com.
- Daddy’s House of Ribs: 13421 E. Highway 88, Lockeford. Offering takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 209-797-5000.
- Fiori’s Butcher Shoppe & Deli: 400 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi. Offering curbside service. Please make large orders ahead of pickup. Accepts orders by phone at 209-334-4121, online at www.fiorisdeli.com, or via fax.
- Honey Treat Yogurt Shoppe: 201 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi. The frozen yogurt shop is delivering yogurt orders to elderly people and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems who are unable to leave their homes, as well as parents with children. Deliveries will be made between 2 and 5 p.m. Call 209-369-8072.
- Lodi’s Wine Social: 7 N. School St., Lodi. Wine tasting service is temporarily suspended, but Wine Social will remain open for customers to purchase bottles of wine to enjoy at home or gift cards for later use. Delivery is available within 15 miles of Wine Social, at a $1 charge. Customers must order four or more bottles. Call 209-224-5740.
- Tin Roof BBQ and Catering: 171 S. Guild Ave., Lodi. They offer curbside service and takeout, as well as delivery through DoorDash and ChowNow. Orders can be made from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 209-366-1128.
- Woodbridge Crossing: 18939 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. Pickup and limited delivery to the surrounding area starting today, including wine delivery. For more information, call 209-366-1800 or visit www.woodbridgecrossing.net.
See Page 11 of Tuesday’s edition of the Lodi News-Sentinel or visit www.lodinews.com or www.facebook.com/Lodinews for additional restaurants that are open for delivery, takeout and curbside orders. If you are a local restaurant not included on this list and are offering carryout or delivery options, please email kyla@lodinews.com for an additional list to be printed later this week.