Friends of Chimera Skaggs have set up a GoFundMe account to help her family lay her to rest.
Cassie and Genesis Gaytan started the fundraising page on Nov. 18, with the goal of raising $15,000 for the Skaggs family. As of Monday, $3,755 had been raised.
The GoFundMe creators did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Skaggs, 16, and Skyler McConnell, 17, were stabbed to death the morning of Nov. 16 near Salas Park.
That morning at about 7:50 a.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of two individuals laying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.
Upon arrival, officers located two stabbing victims, both of which were deceased, between Salas and Century parks.
Shortly afterward, officers received information that there may have been a third victim. But during the investigation, it was determined that third victim was actually the alleged assailant, police said.
Officers then arrested 29-year-old Randall Lee Allenbaugh on suspicion of murder. Police said Allenbaugh may have known Skaggs and McConnell, but have not released further information.
A memorial for Skaggs and McConnell was set up on the electrical box at Salas Park that fronts Stockton Street, and a candlelight vigil was held there last Friday night.
A GoFundMe page for McConnell’s family was created by Sierra Tjader, also hoping to raise $10,000 for a celebration of life. As of Monday, $1,180 had been raised.
Lodi Unified School District said McConnell was a former Lodi High School student, and according to the San Joaquin County Office of Education, Skaggs was an honor roll student at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton last year.
She was also a student at Robinson’s Taekowndo, according to a Facebook post from the martial arts school.
Jamie Shelton, owner of the Lodi Taekwondo studio, said Skaggs had been a student there for about a year and a half, adding that all the students were devastated to learn of the teen’s death.
“She was a great student,” Shelton said. “She was really sweet, she had a great sense of humor and got along with everybody.”
She said Skaggs was a smart young woman who was able to learn skills and techniques in the martial art very quickly.
“She picked up things so fast,” Shelton said. “I felt like she was just an amazing young lady. I feel so sorry for her family and anyone who knew her. It’s just so said.”
Lodi City Councilman Shak Khan attended Friday’s vigil for the two teens, and offered assistance to the Skaggs and McConnell families on social media.
“As a father of three kids, I can not even explain. Losing a child is one of the most tragic things that could happen to anyone,” he posted on Facebook. “A parent having their son or daughter taken from them will likely be the most painful experience that could possibly be imagined. The grief will be long lasting and change the lives of the family involved forever.”
Allenbaugh appeared in the Lodi branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court last Thursday for arraignment, where a judge denied bail. He is scheduled to return for a second appearance on Dec. 9 in Stockton.
To donate to the GoFundMe for Chimera Skaggs, visit gf.me/u/2pbp4f. To donate to the GoFundMe for Skyler McConnell, visit tinyurl.com/dtk8ybsn.