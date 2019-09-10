LODI — A Lodi man is in custody this week after a possible stabbing that occurred near a check-cashing store on Cherokee Lane last Thursday.
Lodi Police Department officers said a 28-year-old man was confronted by another man in the 700 block of South Cherokee Lane that day at about 4:15 p.m.
The victim tried to flee, but the assailant, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Smith of Lodi, chased after him, police said.
During the incident, the victim sustained several injuries as a result of being stabbed with a sharp instrument, police said.
The victim was able to run into a nearby check-cashing store, and Smith soon left the area, police said.
Officers located Smith at the corner of Main and Pine streets at about 9:30 a.m. Monday and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
He was booked into Lodi City Jail.
The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Free Energy Assistance Fair to be at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County will host a free home energy assistance fair on Sept. 17 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way to assist local residents in managing and reducing energy costs.
Residents will have the opportunity to apply for help with energy costs through the Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides once-a-year assistance toward a utility bill up to $386, or $500 toward a propane bill, for customers who are income-eligible.
Residents can also apply for free energy-saving improvements or repairs to their homes, apartments or mobile homes through the Weatherization Program.
First-time applicants, seniors age 60 or older, disabled adults and families with children under the age of 5 are encouraged to attend.
Applications for energy assistance are also accepted at San Joaquin County Human Services Agency, located at 333 E. Washington Street in Stockton, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information about HEAP, call (209) 468-1500. For information about Weatherization, call (209) 953-7283, or visit www.sjchsa.org.
— Wes Bowers
Red Cross urges blood and platelet donations for hurricane victims
LODI — The American Red Cross is working to support those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, by providing food, and to victims.
They are urging individuals outside the affected areas to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to blood.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross can move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.
People can make appointments by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
The Red Cross will be in Lodi at Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins for blood donations on:
• Sept. 11 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 18 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Bokisch Vineyards to host Paint and Sip fundraiser for farm group
LODI — Bokisch Vineyards will host a paint and sip fundraiser to support the California Farmland Trust on Sept. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bokisch Vineyard, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi.
The California Farmland Trust is an organization based in Elk Grove that is determined to protect regional farmland and agriculture.
The painting class will be led by local artist Lindsey Liberman of Pinot’s Palette.
All proceeds from the event will directly benefit local farmland conservation and the CFT.
To purchase tickets visit www.cafarmtrust.org/events or contact Melanee Cottrill by email at mcottrill@cafarmtrust.org or by phone at 916-687-3178, for more information.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Sanitary District to host board meeting Wednesday
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Sanitary District will host its regular board of directors meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire Station on 400 E. Augusta St.
The meeting will focus on community projects updates, including the completion of the manhole project for Olive Street and the Nor-Cal Pipeline Service.
— Oula Miqbel
Political notes
State treasurer announces $2.4B bond sale to fund K-12 school facilities
SACRAMENTO — California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $2.405 billion of tax-exempt general obligation bonds, including $664 million earmarked for the funding of K-12 school facility projects.
The bond sale included $1.741 billion of refunding bonds to refinance previously issued bonds under 24 different bond acts for debt service savings and converts $250 million of variable-rate bonds to a fixed rate.
The refunding is expected to save taxpayers $690 million over the next 20 years, or $588 million on a present value basis.
The bonds for K-12 school facility projects were authorized by the Kindergarten Through Community College Public Education Facilities Bond Act of 2016. The State Allocation Board is expected to apportion the funds to school districts at a meeting on Sept. 25.
— Oula Miqbel