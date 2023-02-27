LODI — Comic strip distributor Andrews McMeel, which provides several of the comics printed in the Lodi News-Sentinel, will no longer carry the strip “Dilbert.” As a result, the News-Sentinel will be testing some of their other comic strips over the next month, with a new comic each week.
The comics can be viewed at the bottom left of Page 11, starting with “Momma” by Mell Lazarus this week. Readers are invited to share their opinions about which of the four comics they like best by emailing news@lodinews.com.
