Suspect sought in Sunday Lodi assault

A Sunday night argument turned violent at a Lodi bar, sending one victim to the hospital as police search for the suspect or suspects.
According to Lodi Police Lt. Fernando Martinez, a 33-year-old male was found unconscious outside of Alibi Bar and Lounge, 211 South Cherokee Lane, with “significant injuries to the head and face” between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.
“Witnesses found him and called us,” Martinez said. “He was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.”
Officers are still working to identify the suspect or suspects in the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
The Lodi Police Department has also been working on towing several motor homes parked by the Department of Motor Vehicles office, 1222 Pixley Parkway, Lodi — as well as one parked on Turner Road — after receiving multiple complaints from the public, Martinez said.
“It’s very complicated to tow a motor home,” Martinez said. “It actually costs the towing companies money because of disposal fees.”