For the first quarter of 2021, San Joaquin County was in the thick of lockdowns and mandated safety measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as the year progressed, restrictions eased and both county and City of Lodi officials touted the re-opening of the local economy and the return of major social events.
Lodi starts the year under lockdown
In the summer of 2020, the surge in COVID-19 patients being treated at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was so high that the Department of Defense deployed a strike team to assist in the emergency room.
A second team of 35 doctors, assistant physicians, respiratory therapists and registered nurses was deployed to the hospital in January of 2021, spending seven weeks assisting in the ER intensive care unit to treat 55 patients.
The winter surge that kicked off 2021 forced nonprofits such as the Salvation Army Hope Harbor to temporarily close due to COVID-19 exposures among employees. Three Starbucks locations also closed in early January after employees at the 514 W. Kettleman Lane, 2431 W. Kettleman Lane and 224 Ham Lane locations tested positive for the virus.
In late January, restrictions on several businesses were lifted, allowing restaurants to serve patrons outdoors rather than just strictly through delivery and to-go orders. Other businesses, such as nail salons and hair stylists, were allowed to serve patrons indoors, as long as temperature checks were taken at the front door and safety barriers were placed between service stations.
In early February, the Supreme Court ruled that California churches could open for indoor service during the pandemic, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials to revise safety guidelines for worship services.
Several Lodi churches welcomed the news, although indoor capacity was limited to 25% because the county remained in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s most restrictive purple tier.
Milestones, both sad and optimistic
On Feb. 16, San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported the county had surpassed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, less than a year into the pandemic, as well as less than a year following the first fatality.
County public health reported 1,018 deaths that day. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported March 18, 2020. March 10 marked a year to the day of the county’s first COVID-19 case.
By Feb. 18, the county reported that about 80,000 residents — 10 % of the population — had received COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 7,700 Lodians had received their first shot by that date.
A shot in the arm
Although COVID-19 vaccine administration had begin in late 2020, the county hosted its first mass vaccination event in Lodi on Feb. 22.
About 750 people lined up in front of the Lodi Grape Festival that morning to receive their shots, many of whom were agricultural industry employees.
In Galt, residents there were able to get their first doses of the vaccine at a mass vaccination event held at Liberty Ranch High School on Feb. 24, hosted by the Cosumnes Fire Department.
Residents older than 65, health care workers, educators and first responders were able to get vaccinated through the drive-thru clinic.
Moving on up
Lodi saw its first major sign of relief from the pandemic when new guidelines set forth by the California Department of Public Health allowed the county to move into the less restrictive red tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy on April 6.
The county was promoted to the moderately restrictive orange tier in early June before the state completely reopened its economy June 15.
Return to normalcy
News of the complete re-opening had Lodi officials and businesses scrambling to organize popular community events.
The Wine and Chocolate Festival, typically held the weekend before Valentine’s Day, returned to great fanfare in May, just prior to the county moving to the orange tier.
But it was not back to business as usual, as the Lodi Winegrape Commission required reservations be made to ensure safety protocols such as social distancing were followed.
The first major event to occur in the city since completely re-opening was the Lodi Comic Con, which returned to the Lodi Grape Festival 27. The popular event, once known as Grape City Con, featured more than 140 exhibits and artist booths.
The 4th of July at Lodi Lake celebration returned over the summer, with a day-long celebration at the lake, albeit without the annual Kiwanis Club Pancake breakfast, and nearly 100 block parties were held throughout the city Aug. 3 to celebrate the return of National Night Out.
When the state re-opened In June, Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong was immediately making phone calls to vendors and musical acts, requesting their presence at the annual fall event, which is perhaps the most popular in Lodi.
The festival returned to Lodi in September, no smaller than it had been prior to the pandemic. The crowds were not smaller either, and thousands turned out for the four-day event in droves.
Another popular event that was able to still attract hundreds of visitors was the Lodi Street Faire, which made its return to School and Church streets in Downtown Lodi in October.
Typically held the first weekends in June and October, this year’s fall event was the first Street Faire in exactly two years.
And although it wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Taco Truck Cook-off still marked 10 years in Lodi in September, featuring a dozen trucks vying for recognition as the best in town.
With perennial winner La Picosita, which takes up residency at the corner of Church Street and Turner Road, unable to compete this year due to a prior engagement, a new champion was crowned.