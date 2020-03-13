Due to concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19, the LOEL Senior Center will be closed through Sunday, March 29, center CEO and president Tracy Williams said on Friday. However, Williams did stress that the center’s Meals on Wheels programs will continue to operate the next two weeks.
Williams said that the center’s board and staff will meet prior to March 29 and then update the community on the center’s status going forward.
The center usually serves more than 200 seniors daily, with around 100 taking advantage of the in-house lunch.
Williams said she received an email from San Joaquin County officials on Friday notifying her that the center would not be allowed to host more than 10 seniors at one time.
“Some (seniors) only have us. We can’t forget about them,” Williams said. “Thank you for understanding and please know we have our seniors’ best interests at heart.”
In other local closures, cancellations and postponements:
• Police Chief Gala canceled — The Lodi Police Foundation announced the Police Chief’s Gala scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve rapidly we felt it necessary to take all safety precautions to ensure public health,” the foundation said in a statement.
The foundation will issue refunds on Monday. Anyone with additional questions can call 209-333-6756.
• SAT exam canceled — The SAT exam scheduled for today at San Joaquin Delta College has been canceled, Students are advised to check their online portal with College Board for more details concerning when and where the test will be rescheduled.
• The Micke Grove Easter Egg Hunt canceled — San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Division announced the cancellation of the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4.
At this time, all San Joaquin Regional Parks will remain open during normal park hours.
• UC Master Gardeners cancel classes — The San Joaquin County UC Master Gardeners are canceling public events and classes.
This cancellation remains in effect through April 4 and will be updated as public health guidelines change.
“We realize our public classes are valued by county residents and we especially appreciate your continued support and understanding during this public health challenge. We will attempt to offer our canceled classes and events at a future time if feasible,” UC Master Gardeners said in a statement.
Anyone with questions regarding the UC Master Gardeners classes is encouraged to call 209-953-6112.
• Monday bingo canceled — Lodi Eagle's No. 88 Monday Night Bingo has been canceled for March 16. For questions, please call 209-339-1615.
• Lodi Public Library cancels Spanish game hour — The Lodi Public Library has canceled Spanish game hour until further notice.