LODI — On Wednesday, Lodi Police Department detectives located a Lodi man wanted on several warrants in the 300 block of East Pine Street. Detectives attempted to contact the man, later identified as 22-year-old Rodrigo Calvo, who attempted to flee on foot, police said. After a brief pursuit, Calvo was arrested and booked into Lodi City Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and multiple felony warrants.
That same evening, detectives observed a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Cherokee Lane. The occupant exited the vehicle and entered another vehicle nearby, police said.
Detectives learned both vehicles had been reported as stolen, and arrested 38-year-old Stephen Holt and 25-year-old Andres Sandoval, both of Galt, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and drug sales. Holt was also charged with providing false information to officers when he gave a fake name during the arrest, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Three appointed to Lodi commissions, boards
LODI — The Lodi City Council appointed Teresa Whitmire and Tracy Williams to the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission and Roger Stafford to the Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee during the Wednesday city council meeting.
The City Council directed the City Clerk to post for expiring terms on the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission and the Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee on Nov. 6.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi library closed for Martin Luther King day
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi, will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
— Oula Miqbel