STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College will host a series of candidate forums in advance of the upcoming November elections.
The forums will be held each Wednesday for the remainder of September, and all will begin at 6 p.m. in Delta’s South Forum, 5151 Pacific Ave. in Stockton. A broadcast will be available for those unable to attend.
The Sept. 14 forum will feature candidates for California State Assembly District 13, Carlos Villapudua and Veronica Vargas; San Joaquin County Supervisor District 2, Elbert Holman and Paul Canepa; and Stockton City Council, Michele Padilla and Sol Jobrack.
The Sept. 21 forum will feature San Joaquin County Supervisor District 4 candidates Steven Ding and Steve Colangelo, and the Sept. 28 forum will feature candidates for Stockton Unified School District areas 2, 5, 6 and 7.
“It’s been four years since we last hosted candidate forums on the Delta College campus, and we’re excited to welcome the community back,” Delta College political science professor Joel Blank said.
An overflow area for attendees will be available in Upper Danner Hall. Candidates and sponsors will also have information tables in Upper Danner before, during and after the forums.
“Helping voters make informed decisions is critical to the democratic process, and we at Delta are thankful to all of our partner organizations for helping make this series of forums possible,” political science professor Cirian Villavicencio said.
Parking for the forum is free. For more information, including links to forum broadcasts, at bit.ly/SJDCForums2022.
Lockeford MAC to meet Thursday
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will hold its next meeting Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
The council will discuss the application for a proposed O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store at East Blossom Court and Highway 88.
Pancake breakfast in Lockeford
LOCKEFORD — The Mokelumne Rural Fire District will host an open house and pancake breakfast on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 13157 E. Brandt Road. Tickets are $5. Children younger than five are admitted free.
STOCKTON — Family Promise of San Joaquin County invites the public to its Day Center dedication and celebration Sept. 29 at 6148 Gettysburg Place at 5:30 p.m. There will be a short dedication ceremony, tours of the facility and a raffle to benefit the program’s families. Light refreshments will also be served.
Family Promise of San Joaquin County provides case management and wraparound services that include shelter and meals for families with children experiencing homelessness.
Donations of unused pillows, towel and laundry bags are suggested.
Calaveras County Arts Council Artists Studio Tours
CALAVERAS COUNTY — The Calaveras County Arts Council invites the public to its Artists Studio Tours Sept. 17-18.
Take tours of 27 artists’ studios at 19 sites throughout the county. Admission is free, and maps to studios can be found at the Gallery, 22 Main St. in San Andreas; Quyle Kilns, 3353 E. Highway 4, Suite A; and many public libraries and stores. They are also available for download at www.calaverasarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.