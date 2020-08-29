SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — For the first time in 56 days, hospital intensive care units in San Joaquin County were operating at under 100% capacity on Friday.
Additionally, COVID-19-related hospital admissions have decreased by 53% since July 27, according to the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency.
“By working together, our community is lowering the spread of COVID-19 and relieving the stress on our hospitals,” said Dan Burch, EMS administrator. “The administrators, physicians, nurses, and allied staff of each of the seven acute care hospitals have responded exceptionally in meeting the needs of patients and our community during this unprecedented public health crisis.”
He urged county residents to continue following guidelines intended to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“By remaining diligent and following public health recommendations, we can continue to lower COVID infections and get kids back on campus,” he said.
For more information, visit www.sjgov.org/ems.
— K. Cathey
Highway 12 closure this weekend
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of transportation is conducting one-way traffic control on Highway 12 in both directions between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge, located at the Sacramento County line. Work will occur from 10 p.m. on Aug. 29 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 30, and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Housing for the Harvest program available
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Food and Agriculture has selected San Joaquin and Fresno counties as the first local partners to participate in Housing for the Harvest, which will provide temporary hotel housing options for farm and food processing employees to self-isolate if they are COVID-19 positive and do not require hospitalization, or have been exposed and cannot properly self-isolate at home.
San Joaquin County will partner with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton and the Community Foundation of San Joaquin to provide the new program.
The Community Foundation of San Joaquin County is also funding emergency assistance grants for up to $500 per eligible recipient for economic hardship, as well as a community outreach partnership.
Farmworkers or food processing workers in San Joaquin County who are in need of these services are urged to call Catholic Charities at 209-469-1120. Any personal information gathered through this process will be kept confidential.
For more information, visit covid19.ca.gov/housing-for-agricultural-workers.
— K. Cathey
‘Idol Across America’ holding virtual auditions
LOS ANGELES — “American Idol” isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic throw a wrench in the works. The search for the next superstar is still on — but online.
Californians will have the opportunity to audition for the televised singing contest on Saturday, Sept. 5 via Zoom. Hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-virtual-face in front of an “American Idol” producer.
Contestants must be at least 15 years old and no older than 28. Other eligibility restrictions apply.
For more information or to register to audition, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.
— K. Cathey