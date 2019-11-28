Tomorrow is Black Friday, and time to start crossing gifts off your holiday shopping list — if you haven’t already. The post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza has been a tradition for decades.
While most Black Friday sales kick off online long before the turkey defrosts, for legions of shoppers, the holiday shopping season starts in stores Thursday.
Many stores offer sales throughout Thanksgiving weekend, but some stores limit their deepest discounts to Black Friday itself. Shoppers who are seeking tech gifts or other hot items should know that Black Friday often provides the best chance to grab these items at deeply discounted prices.
Major retailers — including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Kohl’s — will offer some of their lowest prices of the year with in-store flash sales on Thanksgiving Day.
Some stores may offer specific doorbusters throughout the day. Shoppers can schedule their shopping trips around when items they’re targeting are going on sale.
Hours vary by location, and doorbuster deals are limited. To help you plan your shopping spree down to the minute, here are Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours:
Black Friday
• Best Buy: 5400 Pacific Ave., Stockton. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.bestbuy.com.
• Big 5: 2411 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.big5sportinggoods.com.
• Boot Barn: 2770 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Lodi. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
• Costco: 2680 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Lodi. 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Deals also at www.costcoholidaysavings book.com.
• Dick’s Sporting Goods: 2760 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Lodi. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.dickssportinggoods.com.
• Hobby Lobby: 2350 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.hobbylobby.com.
• Home Depot: 2960 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Lodi. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.homedepot .com.
• Kohl’s: 530 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. Open 24 hours. Online sales underway at www.kohls.com.
• Lowe’s: 1389 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.lowes.com.
• Marshall’s: 2429 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
• Petco: 2350 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
• Ross: 340 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Target: 2355 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.target.com.
• Tractor Supply: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.tractorsupply.com.
• Ulta: 1423 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Online sales underway at www.ulta.com.
• Walmart: 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. Open 24 hours. Online sales underway at www.walmart.com.