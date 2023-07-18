SACRAMENTO — Last week, Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, called out his Democratic colleagues when they opted not to support a bill that would make child sex trafficking a felony.
In a heated exchange last Thursday with Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Culver City, Flora told lawmakers to takes sides by stating “pick pedophiles or children.”
The Democratic majority leader in the Assembly then accused Flora of disparaging his colleagues for suggesting lawmakers supported human trafficking.
On Monday, Flora said he made the “pick a side” comment because supporting the bill shouldn’t be that difficult to consider.
“I’m very passionate about protecting kids,” he said. “My Democratic colleagues are very protective of kids as well. But a few of them held (the bill’s passage) up.”
Authored by Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, SB14 would make child sex trafficking crimes in a California a “serious felony” and add them to the list of crimes eligible for sentencing enhancements under the state’s “three strikes” law.
That would mean that repeat child sex traffickers, or even child sex traffickers with other serious felony convictions, could possibly receive longer prison terms, including life sentences.
The State Senate passed the bill by a 40-0 vote in May.
But last Tuesday, it was rejected by the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, with the only two Republicans on the panel voting in favor of the the bill, while all six Democrats abstained.
“It was really shocking to a lot of us,” Flora said. “After coming out of the Senate by a 40-0 vote and then coming to the Assembly and dying, for reasons that just really weren’t well thought out, made absolutely no sense.”
Some Democratic committee members have argued that the state’s past criminal justice policies, like the “three strikes” law, have led to a disproportionate amount of minorities being incarcerated.
Committee leader Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, issued a statement after the decision, and said SB 14 did not create new corrective actions or offer enhancements to laws already in place.
He added that the committee understood Grove’s intent, but the bill needed work.
“The Three Strikes model of sentencing is ineffective in preventing crime and protecting the public’s safety,” he said. “We will not build on a deeply flawed sentencing system that unfairly punishes disadvantaged communities.”
After Tuesday’s decision, Bryan Tweeted out that human trafficking victims were vulnerable to being criminalized.
“The people most vulnerable to being charged with trafficking are the victims of trafficking themselves,” he said. “Charges are used to leverage their cooperation in prosecution and their survivor status is erased with many currently incarcerated in both youth and adult prisons.”
But Flora said the idea the bill would incarcerate more minorities or even trafficking victims was absurd.
“We don’t want to that,” he said. “But if you’re a pedophile and you’re trafficking kids, it doesn’t matter if you’re white, brown or black. You’re going to jail, and you’re going to jail for a very long time.”
After failing in the committee last Tuesday, Flora said he spoke to Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, to persuade colleagues to take up the bill’s cause.
Rivas was able to get the bill to the Assembly floor, where a Democratic majority voted 43-17 to send it back to the Public Safety Committee.
It passed 6-0 on Thursday with Bryan and Assemblywoman Mia Bonte, D-Oakland, abstaining.
Flora said the three days of heated exchange was frustrating, but was glad to see some of his Democrat colleagues change their minds.
“We have had other public safety bills come to the floor the last few times in the last few months — whether it’s fentanyl or this bill — where we’ve forced Democrats to do the right thing,” he said. “I’m encouraged by that.”
