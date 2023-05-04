County supervisors OK millions for local senior complex improvements

An affordable housing complex for Lodi seniors is about to get some major renovations thanks to COVID-19 funding from the federal government.
The San Joaquin County Board County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward improvements of the Creekside South Apartments in Lodi.
“It is challenging to build in California, as we all know, and preservation is another tool in the tool box to provide affordable housing in San Joaquin County,” Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin executive director Peter Ragsdale told supervisors Tuesday.
“This is an opportunity existing in Lodi that has provided affordable housing for seniors for 50 years,” he added.
Built in 1972 on 2.2 acres of land at 601 Wimbledon Dr., the Creekside South Apartments are in need of rehabilitation and modernization, Ragsdale said.
Delta Community Developers Corp., a nonprofit affiliate of the HACSJ, purchased the property in 2020 and plans to remodel the kitchens and bathrooms of the 40 units in the complex.
In addition, DCDC has proposed to upgrade the building’s roofs, siding, paving and mechanical systems.
Remodeling the dwelling units is expected to cost $631,500, while upgrading the exterior of the complex will be more than $4.6 million.
The project’s total cost is expected to be about $11 million.
Supervisors earlier in the meeting approved an additional $1.2 million for the project, with funds coming from the county’s Annual Action Plan.
Other funding sources would come from $5.58 million in property mortgage, $1.98 million from soft financing from the county, and $200,000 from the City of Lodi’s Community Development Block Grant program, Ragsdale said.
Of the 40 units, 16 are one-bedroom apartments, and the other 24 have two bedrooms.
The average age of tenants is 75 years old, who have an average annual income of $16,309.
Rent at Creekside South is about $320 a month, and tenants stay about eight or nine years, he said.
Board president Robert Rickman, who represents Tracy, said while the project was a great way to address affordable housing, he wanted to make sure other projects in the county were able to secure similar funding.
Adam Cheshire, the county’s Program Administrator for Homeless Initiatives, said the county has spent a little more than $14 million in ARPA funding on similar projects in the county.
The county’s ARPA fund totals $20 million.
“You’ve got to hand it to Lodi,” Rickman said. “Lodi is doing a great job. They’re looking at a model access center for part of the county that we should be looking at. Lodi is it. Kudos to them.”
