County supervisors OK millions for local senior complex improvements

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved allocating $1.8 million toward improvements at an affordable housing complex for seniors. Lodi’s Creekside South Apartments are located at 601 Wimbledon Dr.

 Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel

An affordable housing complex for Lodi seniors is about to get some major renovations thanks to COVID-19 funding from the federal government.

The San Joaquin County Board County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved allocating $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward improvements of the Creekside South Apartments in Lodi.