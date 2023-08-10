STOCKTON — In a continuing effort to combat opioid addiction, San Joaquin County plans to build a 23-acre campus facility with funds obtained from two drug-related lawsuits.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the San Joaquin County Opioid Settlements Strategic Abatement Plan on Tuesday, and identified plans and projects that would draw from those funds through the year 2040.
Staff said the county is expecting to receive $52.8 million over the next 18 years from two national cases that were settled in recent months.
The first was a 2021 settlement involving Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. The second was a 2022 settlement involving CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, staff said.
The settlements serve as remediation for aggressive corporate promotion of opioid painkillers, leading to the national overdose crisis involving illegal narcotics such as fentanyl.
Staff on Tuesday said it would like to allocate 55% of the settlement funds to a San Joaquin County campus in French Camp that would treat mental health and substance abuse disorders. The facility would be located on 23 acres of county-owned land on the eastern side of Interstate 5 near San Joaquin General Hospital and be built in two phases. The first phase would begin in fiscal year 2024-25 or 2025-26 and include a sobriety center, a medical detox center, a psychiatric health facility and a crisis stabilization unit. The second phase would see the construction of transitional cottage living for patients of all ages, expansion of the county’s perinatal substance use disorder facility and a substance use disorder residential treatment facility and aftercare outpatient program for youth, staff said.
Another 15% of the settlement would be allocated to the county’s Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program, which will provide intensive stabilization treatment for individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders. Remaining settlement funds would be allocated to public and community outreach, as well as diverting individuals with substance abuse problems from the justice department to the appropriate treatment.
Sheri Coburn, division director for the San Joaquin County Office of Education, said the agency surveyed some 14,000 students in grades 7, 9 and 11 in 2021 and 2022, and found 16% of them had reported using drugs, pills or medication to get high. In addition, she said 24% of them reported using cold and cough medicine to get high, and another 17% reported using opioids.
“It is very concerning,” she said. “In 28 years at the county office of education, we’ve really built some great community partnerships where every dollar spent in prevention saves $10 in intervention and treatment, but we recognize that’s not always possible,” she said.
Pat Barrett, a parent whose child twice needed Narcan deployed to combat an overdose, urged the supervisors to support funding the facility.
“Our county really needs your support,” Barrett said. “They’re getting younger and younger, and these kids and adults need our support.”
Supervisor Steve Ding, who represents the northern part of the county on the board, said the proposed new campus will be a much-needed benefit for the county. He said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to four incidents involving the same person in Woodbridge over a 24-hour period last weekend.
The man was screaming obscenities and throwing things, but deputies could not arrest him because he hadn’t committed a crime, Ding said. They also had no mental health facility to which to take him either, he added.
“He was obviously in danger, people around him were in danger, because he was hostile, but there was nothing (deputies) could do,” Ding said. “This is what they need. You’ve got a problem, you take them here and you can figure it out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.