The Lodi City Council will vote on potential water, wastewater and solid waste rate hikes at a city council meeting scheduled for March 20.
If the water rate increase passes, city customers will see 2.9 percent rate hike in the 2019-20 fiscal year and another increase of 3 percent for the 2020-21 year.
“The utility increase is due to inflation. Municipalities are not immune to cost increases for materials we have to provide, or for the services that we offer,” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said.
The city last raised water rates in February 2017, when they voted in favor of a 3 percent increase to finance the city’s water meter program. Each phase of the metering program costs the city about $5 million, bringing the total cost to about $40 million for the project.
Each city is required by the state to have water meters on every property by 2025.
The City of Lodi decided to expedite the project, with the intention of keeping construction and material costs as low as possible.
“We made a decision 10 years ago that the city was going to largely fund the water meter program through rates. Well, rate increases are the consequences of doing that,” Schwabauer said.
Schwabauer said the city could have borrowed the money, but the ratepayers would have ended up paying the interest costs.
“The debt service on a $40 million program is in the neighborhood of $40 million, so we would have taken a $40 million project and put an $80 million cost on our ratepayers.”
The city is currently on the eighth and final phase of the water meter project, according to Charles Swimley, director of Public Works Department.
“We went to the council last year with the request to increase rates again so that we could finish the project. But the council voted against raising the rates, which halted the project, ” Swimley said.
Although a portion of the utility rate increase will be used to complete the water meter project, it will also be used to pay for solid waste (trash and recycling) fee increases and rising water costs, according to Swimley.
“The rate increase takes on four sects; Prop 218, water, wastewater, and solid waste,” Swimley said.
The city’s agreement for trash services with Central Valley Waste Management allows rates for solid waste collection to be adjusted annually on April 1.
Waste Management increased rates last year and will go before the council again in March to negotiate their rates again.
The unique situation regarding this utility increase is that Lodi residents are able to protest the rate increase.
Every five years, the City of Lodi mails a Prop. 218 notice to residents, which explains the city’s five-year annual increases for water, sewer, and garbage rates. Residents get a 45-day time frame to protest the rate increase in writing.
“The problem with prop 218, is a that it is written in favor of municipalities. It requires the city to have a majority — 50 percent-plus-one — vote in opposition of the increase, for the protest to work,” Lodi resident Michael Lusk said.
Lusk also believes that the protest is unfair because the protest vote is restricted to only utility customers.
“That means that per household, one vote in protest can be cast, and if you live in an apartment building only the property owner can cast a vote. It does not give people living in multi-family unit properties a say,” Lusk said.
Lusk believes that people who are frustrated have an opportunity to take action by protesting the rate increase. Lusk also feels frustrated by residents who vent on social media but do not participate in local government.
“As residents, we have the power to get more involved and tell the city what to do, rather than have them tell us what to do,” Lusk said. “If people protest these rate hikes, then the city won’t be able to rubber-stamp the utility rate,” Lusk said.
If citizens of Lodi manage to successfully protest the rate increase, the city would be responsible for finding the funds to pay the difference in fees that would go towards infrastructure costs.
“If the protest is successful, or the council votes against the rate increase then we have to go back and look at the capital utility program, and we have to comb through it to see what we can live without. We can hold off completing the water meter program, but the reality is that construction costs will go up and things will be more expensive than what we are paying now,” Schwabauer said.
Swimley said the project’s cost has already increased 30 percent than when it first started five years ago.
“We don’t raise rates because we can, we look at this very carefully before going to council and asking for an increase because we know the cost of what we are asking for, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Swimley said. “Our financial strategy is conservative. The way we do business is austere. We cross-train employees, which minimizes people that we hire to work,” Swimley said.
Schwabauer said he can empathize with ratepayers because he lives in Lodi and he pays the rate increases as well.
“I understand and feel the rate increase like everyone else. But I have an obligation to the people of Lodi to make sure our infrastructure is safe and reliable,” Schwabauer said.
According to Swimley, the Public Works Department builds its financial plan 10 years out so cash flow meets revenue needs, and so they can potentially reduce rates in the future.
“By 2021 we can decrease our water rates 8.4 percent to prices that we saw 2016 if we follow our financial plan,” Swimley said.