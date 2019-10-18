On Saturday morning, people from all over San Joaquin County will come together for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Stockton.
Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks, according to the National Institute on Aging.
More than 6 million Americans live with the disease; nearly two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women. There is no cure.
Alzheimer’s disease has been called a nationwide epidemic by the NIA, and it is currently the country’s most expensive. It is the third leading cause of death in California, and the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Alzheimer’s is a national crisis. The funding on a federal level has been slow, and the medical research has shown that Alzheimer’s kills more people annually than colon and breast cancer combined,” said Mary Margret, Memory Care director and Walk to End Alzheimer’s co-chairwoman. “As more baby boomers age, Alzheimer’s will be comparable to the AIDS epidemic.”
Both the World Health Organization and Alzheimer’s Disease International estimate that the number of people with Alzheimer’s around the world will triple by 2050.
“Forty-four million people are suffering from Alzheimer’s globally. That number is up 22% since 2010. That number is expected to triple by 2050, affecting 135 million people worldwide,” a report published by WHO said.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps raise public awareness of the disease and drive funding for research, Margret said.
“I have seen more involvement and participation in the walk since I got involved five years ago,” she said. “Each year the dollar figures have also grown. We would like to get more communities in the county involved.”
More than 800 walkers and 100 teams have already registered for the Stockton walk, which will be held at the University of the Pacific DeRosa University Center.
“We set a goal to raise $185,000 for Alzheimer’s research,” Margret said.
So far the Stockton chapter walk has raised $169,759. All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit organization.
Margret has worked in memory care for nearly 20 years. In that time, she has seen the effects Alzheimer’s disease has on those diagnosed and their families, which is what inspired her to get involved with the walk.
“This is what we can do locally to support families struggling with (Alzheimer’s),” she said.
For Morada native Gina Molini and her family, this will be the first year they participate in the walk.
Molini’s mother Brenda was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, at the age of 59.
Brenda started to display signs of early-onset Alzheimer’s a few years before being diagnosed.
“I am close with my mom, so I could tell there was something wrong with her. She had moods wings and was socially withdrawn,” Molini said.
Molini took her mother to see several doctors locally. At first, they believed Brenda was depressed.
“For two years I was fighting with doctors, because I knew there was more going on,” Molini said.
Molini, who is a nurse, reached out to a doctor friend, who referred Brenda to the University of California, San Francisco’s Memory and Aging Center. There, Brenda was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“It was a relief to have a diagnosis,” Molini said.
At first, Molini lived with her mother, but could not keep up with the level of care Brenda needed. She was losing her motor skills rapidly and needed 24-hour care, Molini said.
“The hardest thing was coming to terms with the fact that I could not care for my mother. I was planning to care for her till the end. She made me promise I would never leave her, but my family and I were forced to put her in memory care,” she said.
Molini and her siblings felt an overwhelming sense of guilt, she said. Once people close to Molini’s family found out they had transferred their mother to memory care, they criticized her decision, she said.
“People think Alzheimer’s is just memory loss, but it is a disease that deprives the body slowly, from their mental state to their ability to dress, feed themselves, and use the bathroom on their own,” Molini said.
Some Alzheimer’s patients can become very aggressive and dangerous to themselves and the people around them, she added. Molini said that once her mother’s mental state slowly began to deteriorate, Brenda’s friends stopped socializing with her.
“I think people were afraid to be around my mom because, in the middle stages of her disease, she would act or say inappropriate things, and I think it was hard for them to understand that it wasn’t her doing that,” Molini said.
For Molini and her sister, Anna Chang, it’s important to attend the walk so they can help other families struggling with Alzheimer’s see a community of people who understand the struggles of the disease.
“It is important for people to know they are not alone,” Chang said.