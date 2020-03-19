Galt residents will have their activities restricted after Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye on Thursday issued an enforceable shelter-in-place order for all residents and businesses within the county, with limited exceptions.
The order, which becomes effective Friday and remains in place through April 7 — unless revised — seeks to reduce exposure of the coronavirus COVID-19 within the county and especially for at-risk populations, including persons over 65 and persons with underlying health conditions.
The legal order is based on the same directives of social distancing issued this week to slow the transmission of the disease, but it provides more detail and enforcement ability. The legal order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs.
“The steps we have taken have brought us to the day where we must issue a legal public health order in Sacramento County,” Dr. Peter Beilenson said. “We know we have far more assumed positive cases than we have tests. As testing capacity increases, the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to increase.”
As of Thursday, Sacramento County was reporting 45 confirmed cases of cornavirus, including three deaths. In neighboring San Joaquin County, which has yet to issue a shelter-in-place order, health officials were reporting 17 confirmed cases and two deaths.
The order comes a day after the Galt City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency related to the coronavirus COVID-19. Following Thursday’s county order, Galt officials elevated the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level 2 status to support the Sacramento County EOC and to coordinate any necessary services to the residents of Galt.
City leaders said they are monitoring the ongoing pandemic and will support activities of the county and state in responding to the health crisis, and requested that all residents and businesses obey order.
“It is important that “we not panic, but remain calm, obey the county’s health order and stay at home during the period of the shelter-in-place order,” Galt Mayor Paul Sandhu said.
Sacramento County health officials said that initial efforts to slow the spread of the virus were focused on containment strategies, such as employing quarantine or isolation in places such as nursing homes, group homes and the justice system. However, with clear cases of community transmission — cases not related to travel or known contact with an infected person — it was necessary to take additional measures to protect the most vulnerable from exposure to this virus.
Under the order, all individuals currently living within the county are ordered to stay at home or place of residence. To the degree individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.
All persons may leave their residences only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses. All businesses with a facility in the county, except essential businesses, are required to cease all activities except minimum basic operations.
All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or living unit are prohibited, and all bars, wineries and brew-pubs should be closed, all in-dining at restaurants should cease, with the exception of home delivery and takeout, and all gyms, bingo halls, and card rooms should close.
All travel, including, but not limited to, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, except essential travel and activities are prohibited.
Essential activities are defined as:
- Engaging in activities or perform tasks essential to health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members, such as, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food and other grocery and cleaning products.
- Engaging in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements as defined, such as walking, hiking, biking, running or equestrian activities.
- Performing work to provide essential products and services at essential businesses and government entities as well as other nonprofit organizations.
- Caring for a family member or pet in another household.
- Attending private gatherings of not more than six non-relatives in a home or place of residence. Social distancing should be practiced at all times at such gatherings.
The City of Galt has posted the health order, a health order FAQ and other relevant information on its website at www.ci.galt.ca.us/residents/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-information/-fsiteid-1
Check the city’s website at www.ci.galt.ca.us for additional updates.