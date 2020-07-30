GALT — Two men were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday in Galt.
Galt Police Department reported that driver Timothy Pearce and passenger Jeff Fowler were stopped for a vehicle code violation, and since Pearce is on parole, a parole search uncovered 57 grams of methamphetamine and 36 grams of heroin, as well as scales and packaging supplies.
Pearce and Fowler were arrested and booked for possession for sale, as well as possession of non-firearm weapons.
— News-Sentinel Staff
San Joaquin Farm Bureau warns against seeds from China
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Farm Bureau has received reports of people receiving unsolicited packets of seeds via the mail. The seed packets come from China, and are in packaging stating that they are jewelry, according to the farm bureau.
Residents who receive seed packets from China should not open the packet, plant the seeds or throw them away, the bureau said. Plants grown from the seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock, the bureau said.
They are calling on residents who receive these packets to call the San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner at 209-953-6000 for information about how to drop the seeds off or have them picked up. Please keep all packaging material, including the envelope.
— K. Cathey