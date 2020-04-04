In an effort to get a Lodi church to comply with a shelter-in-place mandate, San Joaquin County Public Health Services has issued an order closing the building it uses for services.
Dr. Maggie Park, interim Public Health Officer, announced the closure at Bethel Open Bible Church late Friday afternoon as her agency reported 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the county.
“It’s unfortunate we have to go to these lengths when the threat of COVID-19 is so clear,” Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said. “It is gratifying, however, to see other churches in Lodi understand their responsibility to protect public health by suspending in-person gatherings.”
Bethel Open Bible Church canceled all services at its 760 S. Ham Lane location on March 15. The church leases the building to Cross Culture Christian Center, which had been meeting for services inside, defying orders from both Public Health Services and Gov. Gavin Newsom to shelter in place during the pandemic.
Bethel Church Pastor Mike Allison raised concerns about the CCCC using his building for services earlier this week, and acknowledged the order issued Friday
He said his church will continue to comply with the stay-at-home mandate.
Jeff Hood, spokesman for the city, said the closure will not affect the childcare service Bethel Open Bible Church provides for essential workers and first responders.
The church has a state-approved COVID-19 plan to ensure the children, their families and their community remain safe during the pandemic, Allison said.
“Our child-care facility will continue to serve families of essential workers while the state deems it is safe to do so,” he said. “It is not our desire to see any increased risk to the public and we are praying for our friends and neighbors here in Lodi as we navigate this pandemic together.”
Earlier this week, Escondido attorney Dean Broyles, who represents the CCCC, issued a cease and desist letter against the City of Lodi and the Lodi Police Department after officers interrupted the church’s March 25 service.
The church has claimed the shelter-in-place orders violate its First Amendment rights regarding religious freedom.
The shelter-in-place orders issued by the governor and county urge residents to stay home as much as possible, unless they are “essential workers” or need to leave the house for “essential services” such as groceries or medical appointments.
Churches are not considered essential services in either of the orders.
While other churches in Lodi have transitioned to online services to reach out to congregations, CCCC Pastor John Duncan said in an e-mail to the News-Sentinel that his Christian faith commands him to meet with his congregation publicly, and that online services don’t “cut it biblically.”
Lodi police officers saw another gathering at the church on March 29, and posted a public nuisance order on the front doors of the church on April 1 in another effort to persuade the congregation not to meet publicly.
Duncan later said he would continue to hold services in the building. He did not return a call seeking comment by press time. Broyles was also unavailable for comment.