A grandfather, a granddaughter and a labor of love in Woodbridge

With great care, a grandfather and granddaughter team crafted a little library that's become a popular source of reading material and a gathering spot in one Woodbridge neighborhood.
Last week, Rex Defenbaugh, 93, and his granddaughter, Maureen Finn, 30, were honored by the Wine Country homeowners association for their creation. Maureen, an occupational therapist at Lodi Adventist, had the idea a few years ago after seeing micro libraries in other cities.
"I thought, `why we can't we have one in our neighborhood?'" she said. "I had the idea and worked out the design, but I didn't have the skills to actually build it."
She knew someone who did: Her grandfather.
"I asked him and was just hoping he'd agree to help me. He said 'sure,'" she recalled.
The project was a labor of love that stretched over several months.
"I just chipped away at it when I had a bit of time," said Rex, retired manager of a food plant in Stockton.
He worked hard on the details, including real roof shingles and a shiny brass latch and hinges. Maureen applied the cheery paint combination of turquoise and yellow.
Granddaughter and grandfather have always been close, stretching back to the days when Rex and his wife, Joyce, would often watch - and read to - Maureen and brother John while their parents worked.
"Making the library gave us some quality time together," Maureen said.
When the library was complete, Debbie Clemons, Rex's daughter and Maureen's mom, stocked it with a selection of reading material. She and neighbors have regularly added books since.
Current titles include, "Honor Thyself," by Danielle Steel, "Up From Slavery," by Booker T. Washington and "Phonics Library," for young students.
The library is perched amid a planting of Escallonia in the Clemons front yard. (Mike Clemons, married to Debbie, is the homeowner group president and presided over the presentation of the certificates of appreciation.)
The Clemons are pleased to have a little center of learning and connection on their property.
"Lots of people stop by, add or take books, or just gather and chat for awhile," Debbie said. "It's become a focal point for the neighborhood."
For Maureen, it holds special meaning.
"When I see it, I think about my grandfather. And I'm proud we built it together," she said.
