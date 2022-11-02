A grandfather, a granddaughter and a labor of love in Woodbridge

Maureen Finn and her grandfather, Rex Defenbaugh, were recently honored for creating a little library in the Wine Country neighborhood of Woodbridge.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

With great care, a grandfather and granddaughter team crafted a little library that's become a popular source of reading material and a gathering spot in one Woodbridge neighborhood.

Last week, Rex Defenbaugh, 93, and his granddaughter, Maureen Finn, 30, were honored by the Wine Country homeowners association for their creation. Maureen, an occupational therapist at Lodi Adventist, had the idea a few years ago after seeing micro libraries in other cities.