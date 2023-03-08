02_27_18_HOUSTON_SCHOOL_01_CMYK.jpg

Houston School in Acampo Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

Lodi Unified School District trustees said it was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees unanimously voted to close Houston School in two years, with seventh- and eighth-grade students moving to Lockeford School next fall, and the remaining students moving to Victor School in the 2024-25 year.

