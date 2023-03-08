Lodi Unified School District trustees said it was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees unanimously voted to close Houston School in two years, with seventh- and eighth-grade students moving to Lockeford School next fall, and the remaining students moving to Victor School in the 2024-25 year.
Seventh- and eighth-grade families will have the option of an inter-district transfer to Millswood Middle School.
“Nobody likes to close a school,” board president Joe Nava said. “I was here five years ago when this came up. I went through some really bad experiences, thinking as a former parent and teacher. It bothered me. It still bothers me. But there is a certain thing we have to do in order for us to serve those students enrolled at that school to get better performance.”
Since November, district staff has reported that enrollment at Houston has been in decline for the last five years, and is expected to keep declining.
There were 202 students enrolled at the school in 2018, and 121 are expected to be attending by 2024.
In addition to declining enrollment, staff said state test scores at Houston were also not up to par compared to the rest of the district.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the 12.93% of the school’s seventh- and eighth-graders passed state English tests, and 5.8% passed state math tests.
District-wide, 36.16% of seventh- and eighth-grade students passed the English tests, while 27.17% passed the math exams.
In grades third to sixth, 25.93% passed the English tests compared to 37.69% district-wide, while 20.37% of Houston students passed the math tests, compared to 28.76% district-wide, staff said.
A second option the board was given to consider was to close Houston by the fall, and move students at Lockeford and Victor schools.
Staff said this option was not viable as Victor was not ready to accept the transferred students.
A new driveway for pick-ups and drop-offs needs to be constructed at the Bruella Road campus, and an outdoor lunch shelter needs to be placed on site.
Staff said it needed six months to order the shelter, and its design and review must be approved by the Division of the State Architect.
The driveway and the outdoor shelter would not be complete until the 2024-25 school year, staff said.
Parents in attendance Tuesday were upset that a third option discussed in November, which was to keep the school open and operate as is, was no longer on the table.
“Our kids don’t matter,” Lisa Graci said. “That’s what you’re telling us. You guys have told us you have a fiscal duty to this district. Well, you don’t. You have a duty to every single child in this district — to their safety, their health, their welfare. Why is mine being left out?”
Crystal Flaherty, president of the school’s parent-teacher club, said that since the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, seven new students have transferred to Houston.
Flaherty added that district staff was giving the board “misinformation” regarding test scores. She said a Victor teacher told her none of the sixth-graders at the school passed state tests, so moving Houston students to that campus made no sense.
Graci and Flaherty also did not like the idea of their children having to eat lunch outdoors underneath a pop-up shelter.
“It’s not a cafeteria,” Flaherty said. “It’s going to be raining, and they’re going to be under a tent. There’s no way that is safe for any of those kids. To take them away from what they already have is ridiculous.”
Lydia Molina said because Houston was a bigger campus than Victor, and because the two schools shared the same principal, it made more sense to move students from the latter site to Acampo.
“We don’t want these kids going to a smaller school,” she said. “We want them to have their space. If you’ve already got Joe Serna (Charter School) there, and it’s been well with Joe Serna, why can’t you just move Joe Serna to a different school? Why can’t you move Victor to a different school? Or move Joe Serna to Victor, or vice versa?”
Staff said new school sites will be found for displaced Houston teachers and staff once the campus is closed.
In addition, Lockeford School’s principal will begin meeting with Houston families, staff said, and students will be given opportunities to visit their new campuses before the fall.
Staff said it would continue to hold ongoing parent meetings to support the transition.
“These are not fun decisions for a board. they’re especially not fun or enjoyable for families and students,” said board member Susan Macfarlane, who represents the school.
“This is not a new subject,” she added. “This has come to us many times, and this is when, as a board member and a parent, you’re sick to your stomach. This is not what we want.”
Board members said once the Houston students are transferred, they would ensure that “everything possible” would be provided, such as reliable transportation and after-school programs.
“My heart was sad to hear parents felt they haven’t been supported by the district,” board member Sherri Alexander said. “When we look at the next steps and think of all the things that need to be done to support the community... I taught at a small school and know what that community is like. To have that kind of upheaval is scary.”
