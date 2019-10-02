LODI — If there’s one thing dogs love, it’s the ability to be outside and active, whether it’s simply stretching their legs, going for a casual walk, or running alongside their human.
This weekend, 15 dogs currently housed at the Lodi Animal Shelter will be able to do all three of those things with the help of the Tokay High School cross country team.
Saturday is the second annual Fun Run with Lodi Animal Services, allowing 25 members of the Tokay High cross country squad to apply their skills as distance runners, while at the same time providing much needed exercise for dogs housed at the shelter.
“I’m thrilled we’re doing this again,” Tokay assistant coach Marta Brodsky said. “It’s transformative for both the athletes and the animals. The students get to see what happens at the shelter, and then we use our skills and talents to help the animals.”
The run begins at 9 a.m. at the Lodi Animal Shelter at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane. The cross country runners are assigned to an animal, and then traverse a 1.5-mile course to DeBenedetti Park with their dogs in tow.
Once at the park, both the athletes and the dogs will rest and rehydrate, then head back to the shelter along the same route.
Brodsky said athletes recovering from injuries will walk the perimeter of the park with the smaller dogs who might not be able to complete the three-mile round trip trek.
The run will take participants west on Kettleman Lane from the shelter, where they turn left onto Mills Avenue, then right onto Century Boulevard to the park.
During the run, the dogs will be wearing bright yellow bandannas that read “Adopt Me,” while the athletes will be wearing matching 2019 Fun Run T-shirts with the slogan “Heel the World: Run Cross Country with a Shelter Dog.”
Once the participants return to the shelter at about 11 a.m., Brodsky said the dogs are less stressed, calm and more behaved.
The cross country team will remain at the shelter after the run to make sure the dogs remain rested, hydrated and ready for adoption that day.
Officer Jennifer Bender, the animal services supervisor, said last year’s event saw more than half the dogs who ran to the park get adopted.
“This is another opportunity to give us exposure and let the community know that we have many dogs up for adoption,” Bender said. “It just distresses the dogs and gives them a chance to get outside and be a little more active than they would be at our shelter.”
Brodsky said she was inspired to create the run after seeing a high school in Santa Barbara do something similar in 2015. She then contacted Lodi Animal Services to suggest a similar event.
The department was interested in the idea, and after doing some research, submitting a proposal to the city manager and city attorney offices, as well as sorting out any legal or liability issues with the high school and students, the event came to fruition last year.
Bender said she and Officer Jordan Kranich, who took the lead in helping Brodsky get things going, hope to expand the run next year.
“We were hoping to expand it this year, but a lot of things came up and we weren’t able to get it done,” she said. “But the goal is to open it up so the public can run with us, the cross country team, and their own dogs.”
The public can come to the run, she said, but currently they are only allowed to cheer the team on from the sidelines.
Brodsky said she has seen other local high schools holding animal runs in recent years, and she’s hoping that in the future, the event can be a simultaneous, nationwide phenomenon.
“I wish the whole thing would snowball,” she said. “I’ve seen a number of other cross country teams running with shelter dogs, and I’d love to create one big day where we’re all out there running in our communities.”