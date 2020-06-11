Former Lodi resident Meggie Kwait never watched “Jeopardy!” growing up.
The elementary school teacher, who now resides in New York City, said she was unfamiliar with the long-running game show until she began watching the program on Netflix with her husband.
“He was a fan of the show growing up, and when we started watching it, he told me I was pretty good and I should think about trying out,” she said.
Kwait registered for the show’s online test, and was invited to Boston — the program’s regional audition center — to try her hand at the actual game.
Although she wasn’t selected immediately, she was placed in a pool of candidates who might be considered for an appearance on national television, she said.
Eighteen months later, she was contacted by producers. When a potential contestant registers online, there is a box to check if you are a teacher. Because Kwait had checked the box, producers asked her if she was still a teacher, and she was invited to be a part of the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament that aired May 25-June 5.
During the first night of the tournament finals, Kwait finished on top with a total of $7,600. On Friday, the final night of the tournament, she finished with a two-day total of $29,000, placing her second behind St. Claire, Mich. music teacher Ben Henri.
She went back to New York City with $50,000.
The Final “Jeopardy!” clue: “The title character of this 1726 novel reaches four different lands as a result of a shipwreck, a storm at sea, pirates and a mutiny.”
Kwait was able to give the correct answer, which was “What is Gulliver’s Travels?”
Taping the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament lasted two straight days in February, Kwait said, and when she returned home from Los Angeles, she said she had no problem keeping mum about the results with the staff and students at Beit Rabban School where she works.
“My kids were thrilled I was on the show, and when I got back, all they wanted to know was if I won,” she said. “My coworkers said I had one of the greatest poker faces ever, because when I came back I acted as if it was business as usual, so they just assumed I didn’t win.”
When asked about results, Kwait said she would simply tell people they’d have to watch when the tournament aired.
Kwait said by the time the tournament aired, she couldn’t remember which “Jeopardy!” categories were difficult or which clues stumped her.
“It was very challenging,” she said of playing before a live audience. “There’s so much adrenaline going through your body you don’t have time to remember any of the clues. While I watched it on TV, I told myself I got lucky with the ‘20th Century European Royalty’ category, because it was something I had an interest in my whole life.”
She added she felt she had a small advantage during the two-day finals when one clue dealt with wine, and the question “What is Zinfandel?” Kwait was able to beat her opponents on the buzzer and answer correctly.
She laughed that she was able to showcase her Lodi roots.
Kwait nearly became the first contestant to sing on “Jeopardy!” after telling host Alex Trebek that her friends say she can do a spot-on imitation of Julie Andrews.
Trebek looked to his producers eagerly to see if Kwait would be able to sing, but they declined citing royalty issues.
The most challenging aspect of the game, Kwait said, was learning the timing of Trebek’s final word before contestants are allowed to buzz in and offer up an answer.
“It’s all about the buzzer,” she said. “It’s also timing. As soon as Alex finishes giving you the answer, a light blinks to let you know you can buzz in. But if you buzz in too early, you get locked out.”
Producers gave contestants pens to take home and practice “buzzing in” while they played along at home for a few months to prepare them for the real thing, she said.
In addition, prior to actually taping the tournament, Kwait said contestants were allowed to play practice matches for further preparation.
A 2005 graduate of Lodi High School, Kwait was known as Megan O’Dell growing up. Her mother named her after Meggie Cleary, a character in the 1977 novel “The Thorn Birds,” by Australian author Colleen McCullough.
Kwait said she wasn’t fond of being known by her given name and insisted others call her Megan. When she attended the University of Southern California after high school, she began using her given name again.
From USC she found herself in Chicago, where she attended law school, but said she didn’t like it. She moved to New York, tried to become a rabbi — after converting to Judaism at the age of 19 — but found her calling as a teacher.
While she had no inkling of becoming a teacher when she grew up in Lodi, Kwait said several instructors inspired her to do well in school, including her mother, who taught math and science before becoming a principal at Aspire school in Stockton.
She also noted Mike Wood at Lodi High, who taught AP European history, and Joanne Gavin, who taught English.
Kwait said she tries to return to Lodi at least once a year, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic she will miss returning home this year.
Once the pandemic is over, she hopes to use some of her “Jeopardy!” winnings to travel.
“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Kwait said. “It was exhilarating from start to finish. It was such an honor to play and getting to meet such wonderful educators from across the country. The whole experience was beyond my expectations.”