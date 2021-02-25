GALT — A long line of cars formed during Wednesday’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Liberty Ranch High School, but the wait seemed a minor inconvenience for the passengers who have endured the hellish pandemic of the past year.
Nursing teams worked their way efficiently down the rows of drivers awaiting to receive their vaccine.
And then, finally, a shot of relief.
“I am so happy and relieved,” said Riverview Middle School teacher Jacquie Walrond, one of the 1,200 people vaccinated on Wednesday. “I am desperate to be in the classroom with my kids but will wait until it’s as safe as possible. We all want to go back.”
The event was hosted by the Cosumnes Fire Department. Eligible individuals included people over 65, health care workers, educators, and law enforcement and emergency services personnel, among others.
Despite the large numbers, the event was running smoothly, according to Rick Clarke, assistant chief of Emergency Medical Services at Cosumnes Fire Department. Since people had pre-registered and all the paperwork was completed prior to Wednesday, the people receiving shots were in and out in about 35 to 40 minutes, depending on how long they were monitored afterwards, Clarke said.
With people eager to receive the vaccine, appointments are usually snapped up within minutes of registration opening, he said, and Wednesday’s event was no exception.
Susan Richardson of Galt was able to land one of Wednesday’s limited slots. She was a little apprehensive about receiving the vaccine, but found the motivation to forge ahead.
“I’d love to go hug my kids and grandkids. I miss that. After I get my second vaccine I will take my mask off and hug everyone,” Richardson said.