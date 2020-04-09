SACRAMENTO — Starting today, frontline health care workers who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19 can find hotel rooms through the CalTravelStore. Staying in a hotel room will allow them to protect their family members from exposure while they recover.

For more information or to book a room, visit www.caltravelstore.com.

Any hotels interested in participating are asked to email covid19lodging@ dgs.ca.gov.

Lodi Airport Cafe is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cafe was inadvertently included in a listing of restaurants offering takeout and delivery in Thursday’s edition of the News-Sentinel.

