ELECTION 2018: Lodi Unified School District, Area 5, Ramon Yepez

I am running because the current school board is not going in the right direction. They are making decisions that endanger the future of students, teachers and the community. I am running because I am alarmed about the bad decisions that the school board has been making. I’d had enough, and I need to do something instead of waiting for someone else do something. The board is a danger to our community’s future. Students are graduating without the skills needed to thrive in society. Students in high school are learning woodshop when they should be learning to code. Coding is already an essential skill to have in a graduate’s skill set and will be even more fundamental in the future. I am running because I want to take the district in the right direction. I am running because we need to innovate in our approaches to education. I want to have a data science team at the school district that will be able to solve problems such as the decreasing rate of students going to college and the increasing rate at which students drop out. Data science will be invaluable to help tailor curriculum to individual students.