The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying using Evergreen 5-25 today and Friday between 8:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. in a portion of rural west Lodi in the area of Highway 12 and Guard Road. For more information, visit sjmosquito.org.
Mosquito spraying to be tonight and Friday in rural west Lodi
- By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
