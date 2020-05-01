SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday that incidents of domestic violence have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment is rising, tensions are running high and victims of domestic violence find it difficult to escape a violent environment when sheltering in place together with one’s abuser.
The Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center, located at 3701 Power Inn Road, Third Floor, remains open as an essential service during the pandemic. Victim advocates and attorneys are on site to assist with crisis intervention, case management, restraining order petitions and more.
All services are free. No appointments needed. The Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 916-875-4673.
— Wes Bowers