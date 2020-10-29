LODI — Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation is hosting its last G&M Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser of the year on Friday, Oct. 30.
On the menu are Ms. Cheryl’s Famous Fried Chicken, brisket and baby back ribs. All meals also include potato salad, baked beans, green beans, bread and homemade Pumpkin Delight Surprise. Everything served will be homemade.
The first meal costs $15, with additional meals costing $10. Pick-up will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Grace & Mercy, 425 N. Sacramento St., Lodi.
All meals must be pre-ordered and prepaid by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Any orders received after that time will only be filled after all pre-orders have been filled.
Orders can be placed at www.gracenmercylodi.com.
— K. Cathey
RTD providing free bus service to polls on Election Day
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Regional Transit District will provide free Election Day service to polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 3. “Buses for Democracy” will be available all day to passengers on RTD’s fixed route, Dial-A-Ride, and Van Go.
To participate in this program, passengers may freely board any of RTD’s services (excluding commuter service) heading towards a polling place.
Passengers seeking to use RTD’s Dial-A-Ride service will need to call 209-943-1111 and select option 2 twice to make reservations; all reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Those traveling to polling places with Van Go! may use the Van Go! app to book a ride.
To find your local polling place, visit www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place, then use RTD’s Trip Planner at www.sanjoaquinrtd.com/trip-planner. Passengers may also contact the Customer Information Center at 209-943-1111.
— Special to the News-Sentinel