STOCKTON — The League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County will be hosting an online candidate forum for State Senate District 5 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at www.tinyurl.com/LWVSenateforum. Use the meeting ID 933 3711 2964 and passcode 172741 to join the forum.
To participate by phone, call 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782.
— Wes Bowers
Oktoberfest 2020 is ready to roll
LODI — The Lodi Tokay Rotary Club and the American Legion Post 22 will celebrate Lodi’s German heritage with the 24th-annual Oktoberfest from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
This year’s version will be a drive-thru event, with a dinner of grilled bratwurst or chicken schnitzel, hot German potato salad, seasoned sauerkraut, sweet and sour red cabbage, cheese buttons, dill pickle, dinner roll and butter, and dessert for $15, and 32-ounce growlers of Lodi Beer Company’s Oktoberfest for $10.
Masks and social distancing are recommended. All proceeds will go toward American Legion Post 22 to care for the Veterans Memorial Hall and provide services for our veterans.
Tickets are available from Lodi Tokay Rotarians or at the Legion office. Tickets can be picked up from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, or mailed.
For details, call the American Legion office at 209-368-1320.
— David Witte
Mosquito district to spray in Delta near Lodi
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying in the Delta islands west of Lodi.
Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Dibrom is scheduled between 6:45 and 9 p.m. Monday on portions of Staten Island, Brack Tract and Terminous Tract west of Lodi, as well as portions of Empire Tract. If weather prevents the spraying, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday.
For more information or to view the full spraying schedule, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
Free flu vaccine vouchers available
STOCKTON — San Joaquin 211 has partnered with Walgreens, United Way and FamilyWize, a prescription discount service that helps communities in need, to offer free flu vaccinations with a voucher.
The free flu vaccine voucher is available to anyone 18 and older who is uninsured or unable to afford the flu vaccine. People can request the voucher by calling 211 and asking for the free FamilyWize flu vaccine. For qualified individuals, the voucher will be emailed for redemption at a local Walgreens pharmacy. An ID or proof of citizenship are not required to receive a vaccination.
For more information on FamilyWize or the flu vaccine program, please visit www.familywize.org, download the FamilyWize app, or call 800-222-2818. For other types of help and additional resources, call 211 or visit www.211sj.org.
— Wes Bowers
Sacramento man gets 17 years for stabbing K-9
SACRAMENTO — Jackie Ray Burke was sentenced to 17 years in state prison this week after pleading guilty to felony causing serious injury to a police canine. Burke’s sentence was enhanced due to a prior strike conviction.
On May 19, 2018, Burke led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a parking lot on Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael.
Burke exited the vehicle, concealing a knife behind his back, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said, and used it to stab K-9 Officer Jedi in the face.
Jedi was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital suffering a laceration to his left eye area. Burke was arrested after a brief struggle.
Jedi underwent surgery to repair his lacerated eyelid, which ultimately healed as well as a minor corneal laceration.
He is back in service with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. It was determined that Burke was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident.
— News-Sentinel staff
State food and ag board to hold water meeting
SACRAMENTO — The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will be hearing from regional water stakeholders, state officials and nonprofit associations on continuing work related to water recharge and environmental restoration. Specific focus will be on the Sacramento River Science Partnership.
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. To attend, visit www.tinyurl.com/cawatermtg and enter the webinar ID 369-008-107.
In addition to water stewardship and sustainability discussions, the board will hear an update on statewide broadband issues from representatives of the California Department of Technology.
Invited speakers include Julie Leimbach, Kearns & West; Thad Bettner, Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District; Evan Sawyer, NOAA Fisheries (West Coast Region); Dr. Denise Reed, University of New Orleans; Dr. Daniel Mountjoy, Sustainable Conservation; James Wieking, California Department of Water Resources; Justin Cohan-Shapiro and Stephanie Tom, California Department of Technology; and Rachael O’Brien, California Department of Food and Agriculture.
The California State Board of Food and Agriculture advises the governor and CDFA secretary on agricultural issues and consumer needs.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
What’s your favorite holiday recipe?
Do you make a mean (and delicious) egg nog? Is your deep-fried or smoked turkey the talk of the town? Do family members beg you to bring your signature side dish or dessert to dinner?
The News-Sentinel is seeking holiday recipes for our upcoming November/December issue of Life & Leisure magazine. Whether you plan to cook for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali or another winter holiday, we’d love to showcase your favorite recipes.
Please email recipes to kyla@lodinews.com. Photos are welcome but not required. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Oct. 6.
— K. Cathey