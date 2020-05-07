LODI — On May 5, the U.S. Postal Service discovered a suspicious package containing cocaine, the Lodi Police Department said Wednesday.
Detectives responded and learned that someone attempted to mail a jar of peanut butter out of state. They examined the package, amd found two baggies of cocaine inside the peanut butter, police said.
Detectives learned the person attempting to send the package used someone else’s name at the Post Office, and an investigation led them to arrest 39-year-old Donald Thatcher of Lodi, police said.
Thatcher was charged with transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and identity theft.
— Wes Bowers
Sandhill Crane Festival canceled
LODI — The Lodi Sandhill Crane Association announced this week that it will not hold the annual Sandhill Crane Festival in November. While the LSCA Board of Directors has cancelled the event, it remains committed to promoting awareness, appreciation and conservation of sandhill cranes, and is implementing alternate methods for sharing its message.
“While the two-day Festival has served as an exciting showcase for the wintering cranes, it has also concentrated considerable activity into a very short period,” LSCA President Ken Nieland said. “Limited capacity puts pressure on crane viewing sites … something that could be alleviated by celebrating the cranes throughout the entire five months that they overwinter in the Lodi area.”
Building a base of member support and engaging technology to expand its reach, LSCA leaders are developing new strategies for delivering information from conservation professionals, providing educational resources for students and teachers, encouraging wildlife artists and supporting opportunities for viewing the cranes.
The LSCA is a volunteer driven organization that has overseen the 23 year-old festival. For more information, or to volunteer with the LSCA, visit www.cranefestival.org.
— Wes Bowers
Farm Credit partners with dairy industry to help food banks
SACRAMENTO — In an effort to provide food to families in need, Farm Credit, Dairy Farmers of America and Hilmar Cheese Company have partnered to help expand California’s Farm to Family program.
The program is designed to help meet the growing demand at California food banks due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Private funding from Farm Credit and other organizations “will be leveraged to launch a $15 million campaign to support the Farm to Family program through the end of the year,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release.
Farm Credit is providing seed money to the California Association of Food Banks to help distribute 37,000 pounds of cheese — 10,000 pounds of two-pound cheese blocks from DFA and 27,000 pounds of bagged cheese shreds from Merced County-based Hilmar Cheese Company, said Leili Ghazi, the chair of the Farm Credit Marketing Alliance in California.
The Farm to Family program will facilitate food donations from farmers and ranchers, including offsetting some production costs, in partnership with 41 food banks serving all 58 California counties. For more information, visit www.farmcreditalliance.com.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Freshpet seeks animal rescue nominations
SEACAUCUS, N.J. — Freshpet, a dog and cat food manufacturer, is accepting nominations for its annual “Fresh Start” charity initiative.
The Fresh Start program is usually held in September, intended to support overlooked cats and dogs who have not been adopted. However, Freshpet moved the program up this year to help shelters struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local animal rescue organizations throughout the United States have the chance to win a grand prize of $10,000, or a runner-up prize of $2,000. A total of $70,000 will be awarded, with one winner and two runners up in five regions of the U.S.
Local residents are welcome to nominate their favorite area animal rescue group at www.freshpet.com/fresh-start by May 10. Winners will be announced on May 20.
— K. Cathey