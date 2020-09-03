It was a daring trip most people would never take. Not at any age.
But on a warm Friday morning, June 25, 1971, 17-year-old Ken “Kenny” Cantrell strapped himself into the Corben Baby Ace experimental airplane he and his dad built in their garage and took off from a Santa Rosa airport on a solo trip across America.
Young Cantrell lifted off the tarmac that day with $200 in his pocket that he’d earned from his paper route, a compass and paper map for navigation, and an airband radio on board.
There were no cellphones and his plane wasn’t equipped with a transponder that could track his whereabouts.
On his own
He was truly on his own.
Ken grew up in a flying family. His dad flew bombing missions in a DC-17 during WWII. His flight instructor mom taught Ken how to fly when he was 12. He soloed his first flight in a glider on his 14th birthday. He received his private pilot’s license on his 17th birthday. And now, the newly licensed pilot was setting out to fly coast-to-coast. Alone.
Ken’s brother was also a young pilot, having made the same solo trip across America four years earlier.
Ken had been planning his trip ever since he was 15, about two years. It took that long to assemble the plane Ken would fly, which they bought for about $2,500. It came in pieces.
After the plane was finished it had to be tested, just to make sure all the nuts, bolts and parts were put together correctly and the ship was air-worthy.
Ken’s parents, both highly experienced pilots themselves, decided to let Ken be the test pilot.
“A test flight is risky business, especially when you’re testing a homebuilt,” Ken’s dad was quoted in a local paper at the time. Professional pilots had advised against letting the 17-year old do it, but his mom and dad decided Ken was mature enough to handle the challenge.
The 20-minute maiden flight was a success. The plane they had built in their garage was ready.
Ken’s destination was Washington, D.C., about 2,100 miles from Santa Rosa. Traveling a few hundred miles a day, Ken would have to land each evening, fuel up, and find food and lodging.
Sleeping under the plane
Most nights Ken slept in the airport lounge, if there was one. Other times he’d sleep under his plane in the sleeping bag he brought with him.
On rare occasions, like at a rural airport in Arizona, he would have to walk to the nearest town for food and lodging. He quickly learned a motel room was an unaffordable luxury. It wasn’t in the budget. He said it “was a quick economics lesson.”
Walking back to his plane the next morning in Arizona, Ken was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy, who wondered what he was doing out there. When he told the cop his story about flying cross-country, the officer looked at him with a wary eye.
“He probably thought I was a runaway,” said Ken. But the officer drove Ken to the airport, probably to check out his story. It wasn’t until Ken cranked the prop to start the engine and climbed into the open-canopy cockpit that the deputy finally believed him.
While he knew where he was going, generally, every evening Ken would have to plan out the next day. He would also have to find a store that sold maps for the territory he would be flying over.
He followed roads at an average altitude of 3,000 feet. But even then, he’d sometimes find things had changed since the map was printed. On some occasions his map didn’t show a fork in the road, so he would have to guess which roadway to follow. Sometimes he guessed wrong and would have to double back, regroup, and start over.
Getting lost
He said he only got lost a few times.
Since he was not instrument rated, Ken could only fly using visual flight rules. That basically means he could only fly in good weather, where visibility was at least three miles.
But weather was a constant concern. Back then, pilots would have to phone an FAA flight service station to get weather predictions. Ken said that he would discuss his flight plan with the FAA agent on duty, who would advise him of the best route to take. There were, of course, no guarantees.
When Ken finally arrived in Washington, he was met by Congressman Don Clausen, who represented Santa Rosa at the time. He ended up spending a week with Clausen and family. And there were perks.
During his stay with the congressman and his family, Ken was invited to witness the launch of Apollo 15’s mission to the moon from Cape Kennedy. The group flew into Andrews Air Force Base aboard a DC-8 military aircraft, a ride that thrilled Ken. The launch turned out to be Ken’s most memorable experience of all.
On his return trip home, he wanted to stop at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. While enroute from Missoula, Montana Ken had to climb high enough to get over the mountains. Looking over the peaks he saw a cloud layer he would have to cross if he was going to make it to his destination.
Be he couldn’t land if there was no opening. “I circled a few times, and I remember this well. I had to either go back to Missoula and wait for another day, or go on and try to make Coeur d’Alene,” he recalls. “I wasted time and gas circling, trying to make up my mind,” he recalls.
He knew he would be cutting it close as he calculated how much fuel he had left and how much he would need to fly back to Missoula, if needed.
Fortunately, he saw a hole in the undercast and made his descent. “I saw the runway right along the highway,” Ken remembers, relieved. He says he still gets a little anxious just recalling the experience.
At another time during the trip Ken’s plane began to lose altitude, for no apparent reason. The plane’s engine was running rough. He guessed it was carburetor ice that had formed. Left unattended, it could lead to engine failure. He would then have to try to land safely on a roadway below.
A common technique was to apply carburetor heat to melt the ice, but it didn’t seem to work the first couple times he tried. Fortunately, the problem resolved itself in flight. “It was pucker up time,” he recalls.
Ken not only had to plan his trip as he went, accounting for weather and adjustments, but he also had to finance it along the way. He’d look for odd jobs at the airports where he landed to earn cash or fuel. During one of his weather-related layovers in Hagerstown, Maryland Ken got a job at an airport paint shop, sanding down a plane for a few bucks and a tank of gas.
“The shop owner was very generous and I’m sure he gave me more money than I earned,” Ken says. Another time Ken’s dad had to wire him money to keep him going.
There was another stopover that Ken keenly remembers because it could have ended in disaster. A big storm was due in that evening.
“I could hardly sleep because I was so frightened by the lightning and thunder storm that night. It was a storm unlike anything I had ever experienced in California,” Ken remembers. The high winds could have severely damaged his plane. All he could do was watch and worry from inside the pilot’s lounge.
“I always tied down my plane well, but I spent the night worrying and watching it get blown by the wind and rain,” he remembers.
Mission accomplished
Even though the date of his arrival back home was flexible, he did have two hard-and-fast dates he needed to make. Ken wanted to fly into the famous Experimental Aircraft Association Spirit of Aviation Air Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, an event that attracts thousands of pilots and aviation enthusiasts every year.
Ken also had to make it to Alabama by July 15 so he could take the SAT college entrance exam, which he missed taking in California. He made both appointments.
After being gone from home for two and a half months, landing at 64 different airports, and covering thousands of miles in his homemade airplane, Ken landed safely back home on Sept. 10, 1971.
“I was glad to be home and proud of what I did. My dad and another pilot flew out to meet me in separate airplanes to escort me home from Calistoga to Santa Rosa. Kind of cool,” Ken says.
It was a trip most parents wouldn’t let their teenaged son do alone, and Ken knew it. His parents had the utmost confidence in Ken and were willing to let him prove himself. “I’m so grateful my parents did that,” he says as he reflects back.
Ken went to work for Long’s Drugs in Santa Rosa in 1969. He moved to Lodi in 1986 and became manager of the Long’s on Lodi Avenue (now CVS). Ken retired in 2010 after 41 years with the company.
He met his wife Marilyn while working at Long’s. She worked in administration. Together they have two sons, Kevin and Ryan, who have given them five grandchildren.
Today, Ken stays busy with his flying business, Viewpoint Aerial Photography. He is also one of four volunteer pilots who perform the “missing man formation” over local cemeteries every Memorial Day.
As he looks back on his youthful trek across America, he says simply, “It was a great adventure.”
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to him at aboutlodi@gmail.com.