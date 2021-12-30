Last week, the City of Lodi said waste collection rates could potentially increase in the coming year due to the implementation of SB 1383.
The bill, signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016, will require residents to begin placing food waste into their yard waste collection bins in an effort to cut down on methane output from landfills.
It is just one of several state bills that will take effect in 2022 and directly impact Lodi residents.
Other laws going into effect that may be of interest to Lodians run the gamut from bacon, booze, sideshows and children's toys.
Beginning Jan. 1, businesses with more than 26 employees must pay them at least $15 an hour, while employers with less than 25 employees must pay them at least $14. n 2023, businesses with less than 25 employees will increase that minimum wage to $15.
The increases are part of a state law that has hiked minimum wage from $10 since 2017.
Senate Bill 389 provides a five-year extension that allows restaurants and some bars to sell wine and cocktails to-go, which had been allowed under an emergency rule during the pandemic.
Industry experts say the law will be a boost for bars and restaurants that make most of their sales from alcohol but were hurt by the 2020 lockdown that prohibited indoor dining.
Alcoholic beverages sold for off-premise consumption must be sold with food, must be sealed in labeled containers and picked up by the ordering customer, who must also provide identification.
Customers will be limited to two beverages per individual to-go meal under the law.
Senate Bill 9 will allow duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes in neighborhoods currently zoned for single-family homes, while Senate Bill 10 will allow developers and cities to build multiple family housing and bypass environmental review.
Earlier this year, City of Lodi officials said it doesn’t anticipate an influx of new development as a result of the new law.
A second mandate of Proposition 12 — passed by voters in 2018 — states that egg-laying hens must be cage-free and that breeding pigs must have 24 square feet of free space per pig. While many Lodians and residents in unincorporated areas of don’t own pigs, critics say the law will drive the price of meat up and cause a shortage.
Assembly Bill 367 requires all California public schools, including colleges, to provide free menstrual products to students on campus. Under the new law, schools must stock all women’s and all-gender restrooms for grades 6-12 with an adequate supply of products, as well as in at least one men’s room, before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Those products include tampons, pads and other items. Colleges, universities and community colleges must do so as well.
Assembly Bill 1084 requires large department stores with more than 500 employees to provide at least one gender-neutral toy aisle in 2022. Advocates claim it will encourage youngsters to express themselves freely, and separating toys by gender makes it difficult for consumers to compare products.
Stores who do not comply with the law will be fined $250 on a first offense, and as much as $500 for each subsequent violation.
Assembly Bill 3 defines a “sideshow” as an “event in which two or more persons block or impede traffic on a highway for the purpose of performing motor vehicle stunts, motor vehicle speed contests, motor vehicle exhibitions of speed, or reckless driving for spectators.”
The penalty for participating in sideshows will be a suspended driver’s license for as little as 90 days or as much as six months.
Middle and high school students are already required to have a health education curriculum, but Senate Bill 224 will add mental health to the courses. The purpose is to teach students mental wellness and help them identify when they need to ask for help.
Assembly Bill 286 states that food delivery tips made through services and apps must go to the individual employee, not the delivery service. It also makes it a crime to charge customers a purchase price higher than what was advertised when food was ordered.
Assembly Bill 89 will require all community colleges in the state to create a universal policing curriculum, and that in four years, all incoming officers have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
The bill sets a June 2023 deadline for the California Community College Chancellor to submit a draft curriculum that includes courses such as ethnic studies and psychology, and would also raise the minimum age for new officers from 18 to 21.