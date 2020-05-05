- 578 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 45 in Lodi. There have been 26 deaths. 443 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org
- 1,133 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 197 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 47 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered.
- Stanislaus County had not updated its numbers as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. On Monday, the county had 428 cases, with 15 deaths. 267 had recovered.
- 1,809 cases in Alameda County, with 66 deaths.
- 969 cases in Contra Costa County, with 29 deaths.
- 58,304 cases in California, with 2,374 deaths.
- 1,203,502 cases in the United States, with 70,900 deaths. 189,791 have recovered.
- 3,659,271 cases worldwide, with 256,894 deaths. 1,197,340 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.