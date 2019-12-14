In 2014, pressure was placed on local agencies and water districts to create plans to conserve groundwater — or risk the state’s Department of Water Resources taking control.
Agencies and water districts had five years to create their plans, as required by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
Next week, San Joaquin County may be one step away from meeting the Jan. 31, 2020 deadline to have its plan in place.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan at its Tuesday meeting.
“Developing a groundwater sustainability plan for a 780,000-acre basin with approximately 20,000 wells and a large number of potential GSAs on such a short timeline was a daunting challenge,” Supervisor Chuck Winn said in a media statement released earlier this week. “But our diverse group of agencies joined together to build consensus around realistic and common-sense solutions.”
Winn represents District 4 on the board, which includes Lodi, Lockeford and Woodbridge.
“This effort by such a wide-ranging group of agencies committed to a common goal of sustainability will serve as a model both statewide and nationally,” he said. “Now we need to confront the next challenge and secure funding to make this plan a reality.”
The sustainability plan, according to Tuesday’s agenda, consists of nine planned projects to be developed over the next 20 years that would produce 90,000 acre-feet of water annually, or 29.3 billion gallons, in the East San Joaquin Subbasin.
The sub-basin is located west of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and bounded by the Sierra Nevada Foothills in the east, the San Joaquin River to the West, Dry Creek to the north and the Stanislaus River to the south.
In 2014, the DWR identified the sub-basin as one of 21 that was in a state of critical overdraft.
The sustainability plan was developed over the last two years by the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority, which consists of 16 agencies in the county, including the City of Lodi, Lockeford Community Services District, North San Joaquin Water Conservation District and Woodbridge Irrigation District.
The projects in the plan involve increasing surface water supplies, groundwater recharge, intra-basin water transfers, conservation, water recycling and stormwater reuse, according to Tuesday’s staff report from county public works.
Two of those planned projects include the City of Lodi’s Surface Water Facility Expansion and Delivery Expansion Pipeline, and the White Slough Water Pollution Control Facility Expansion.
The former project would extend the filter room at the city’s surface water facility and add an additional 10 million gallons of surface water treatment per day. In addition, the city would extend a transmission pipeline as much as 5,000 feet to deliver water.
The project, which is currently in its initial planning stages, is expected to save as much as 5,000 acre-feet of water, or 16.3 billion gallons. Staff said the project is planned to be built and completed between 2030 and 2033.
The White Slough expansion project involves the construction of a 70-acre pond with a storage capacity of 388 acre-feet, providing treated water for use as irrigation water on nearly 900 acres of land surrounding the plant.
The project, which was completed this year, is expected to reduce annual discharge by as much as 210 million gallons.
Charles Swimley, Lodi’s public works director, was unavailable for comment about the projects or what SGMA compliance means for the city.
The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District’s South System Modernization is another planned project for the sustainability plan.
The project is expected to be completed by 2023, staff said, and involves modernizing the district’s south system pump and distribution system to deliver 9,000 acre-feet of surface water — or 2.9 billion gallons — a year to local farmers, instead of pumping groundwater.
David Simpson, a NSJWCD board member, said adopting the plan will be an interesting adventure for the agency, which believes it is already close to complying with SGMA conservation efforts.
“But if things don’t go our way and people don’t want to use surface water, the state can say we’re out of compliance or we haven’t made enough of an impact,” he said. “They’ll tell us to idle a certain percentage of crop land and to stop pumping water at the end of June. There are devastating consequences."