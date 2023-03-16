A Stockton-based healthcare provider’s plans for a new medical center in Lodi took another step closer to breaking ground on the project.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the issuance of the bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority to help fund Community Medical Centers’ new facility at 1150 S. Cherokee Lane.
The total amount of the bonds will not exceed $27.5 million, and the county will not be held legally responsible to pay the debt, staff said.
Christine Noguera, the organization’s CEO, said she was excited to bring the project before supervisors Tuesday.
“This was actually planned to happen pre-pandemic,” she said. “But like so many things, it was put on the back-burner as we dealt with other issues. We’re so excited to be here now, saying that we’re ready to go.”
Community Medical Centers currently operates facilities at Lawrence Elementary School, as well as on West Turner Road and West Vine Street.
The organization’s Lawrence facility at 721 Calaveras St. provides behavioral health services, along with outreach and enrollment, screening, dietitian services, health education, a diagnostics laboratory and family practice.
The 2401 W. Turner Road site provides similar services, along with nutritional counseling, psychiatry, OB/GYN services, pediatrics, HIV services and perinatal services.
The 2415 W. Vine St. site provides pediatrics services, as well as family practice and internal medicine, along with services provided at the other Lodi locations.
Noguera said the organization has owned the Cherokee Lane property, located directly north of Sanborn Chevrolet, for a number of years.
The new facility will total 26,625 square feet in size and provide a medical clinic, a dental clinic, behavioral health services and substance abuse treatment, as well as a drive-through pharmacy.
“At our current facilities, we are serving 12,000 people in the city and surrounding communities around Lodi,” Noguera said. “This facility will allow us to increase up to 20,000 patients, and will provide space for 12-16 care providers.”
Founded 40 years ago by volunteers who wanted to expand health care services to the San Joaquin County community, CMC first added permanent Lodi facilities in the 1980s.
It provides healthcare to lower-income residents throughout the county, and patients are either uninsured or are Medi-Cal subscribers.
The CMFA, which will provide the financing for the new facility, was created in 2004 to help local governments, nonprofit organizations and businesses with the issuance of taxable and tax-exempt bonds aimed at improving the standard of living in California.
More than 350 municipalities throughout the state are CMFA members, including San Joaquin County, according to staff.
Supervisor Paul Canepa, who represents parts of Stockton, said he was disappointed there were no members of the public present at Tuesday’s meeting to speak about an important project for the region.
“Thank you for being such awesome contributors to the community,” he told Nogeura.
“Too bad it’s not in Stockton, but we’ll let Lodi have it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.