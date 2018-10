ELECTION 2018: Galt City Council, Lori Heuer

I want the future for our children and grandchildren to be the kind of lifestyle that my family has been able to enjoy: a safe city with low crime rates, quality schools and education, great parks and recreational/sports activities, clean water and air, and a family-oriented community. Cities face challenging issues: increased state government regulations and requirements without funding, increased cost of employee benefits, difficulty hiring and keeping law enforcement officers and needed repairs and maintenance of our infrastructure. These issues face all cities and I am committed to working with staff and citizens to find the best solutions.