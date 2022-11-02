Arts, tours celebrate as Sandhill cranes land in Lodi

A sandhill crane comes in for landing at Woodbridge Ecological Reserve in Lodi on Nov. 13, 2019.

 BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL

Lodi's Sandhill Crane Festival returns to Hutchins Street Square this weekend for the first in-person event in two years, and organizers filled the two days with educational programs, art exhibits and the ever-popular habitat tours.

Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sand Hill Crane Association only offered self-guided tours last year.