Lodi's Sandhill Crane Festival returns to Hutchins Street Square this weekend for the first in-person event in two years, and organizers filled the two days with educational programs, art exhibits and the ever-popular habitat tours.
Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sand Hill Crane Association only offered self-guided tours last year.
But the program for the 24th festival this year features a packed schedule that marks a return to form.
Although the festival takes place Nov. 5 and 6, tours begin at 4 p.m. this Friday at the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve. There will also be a tour of Staten Island in the Delta to view the Sand Hill Cranes fly into the region.
On Saturday, Hutchins Street Square will open at 10 a.m. for a variety of presentations and workshops that last through the early afternoon.
Presentations kick off with "Sandhill Cranes 101" in Crete Hall, offering festival goers an introduction to the areaÕs celebrated bird.
Attendees will learn about the cranes' history, behavior, migration routes and why the California Delta is important to them, presented by California Department of Fish and Wildlife Crane Preserve docent Jane Adams.
The presentation will be offered again at 11 a.m. Sunday.
At the Kirst Hall patio, Native Bird Connections will present "The Secret Lives of Raptors," showcasing the birds' behaviors and life experiences, as well as the personal stories of several birds of prey.
This presentation will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and on 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
At 11 a.m., artists from the Lodi Community Art Center present "Make and Take Art" at Alumni Plaza south of the square's rotunda. Artists will help attendees create their own mini painting on canvas to take home. Supplies and encouragement will be provided, and the workshop is open to all ages. The workshop is offered Sunday at 11 a.m. as well.
Denis and James Kurata will perform the ancient art of Taiko drumming in Crete Hall at noon. Taiko drumming originated in Japan hundreds of years ago and is now performed all around the world.
The Kuratas' performance has been a festival highlight for 23 years.
Saturday's featured presentation is "Representation, Reason and Rewilding" at 12:30 p.m. in Crete Hall.
Obi Kaufmann, best-selling author of the "California Field Atlas," will explore the transformation of California's resource landscape, from its ancient origins to its modern challenges and future possibilities.
An avid conservationist, Kaufmann regularly travels around the state, presenting his work and vision to a variety of groups.
Kaufmann's books will be available for purchase before and after his presentation.
Saturday presentations conclude at 2 p.m. with "Sandhill Cranes of the Pacific Flyway" in Crete Hall.
Dr. Gary Ivey will highlight the Sandhill Crane populations that breed and winter in California and the broader Pacific Flyway.
He will also discuss the migration routes, wintering, and breeding areas of the three crane subspecies that use the state, as well as their behavior and biology and also their conservation needs in the Flyway and the California Delta.
Ivey works with the International Crane Foundation as a Research Associate and is an expert on Sandhill Cranes in the Pacific Flyway.
Sunday presentations begin at 10 a.m. with "Wild Things!" on the Kirst Hall patio with Gabe Kerschner.
In previous years Kerschner has shared a mountain lion, brown bear, raccoon, Golden Eagle, Barn Owl, rattlesnake, and other rescued animals that could not be returned to the wild. His presentation will be offered at 1:40 p.m. that day as well.
The featured presentation that day will be "Why We Love Cranes" at 12:30 p.m. in Crete Hall, with Paul Tebbel discussing what makes the birds special.
The program combines video footage and photos with research results and personal anecdotes to introduce attendees to Sandhill Cranes and to help them understand how the birds' physical and behavioral characteristics and their life history makes them special.
Tebbel has spent more than 45 years watching, researching and learning about cranes. He studied Sandhill Cranes as an undergraduate in Michigan and researched Sandhill Cranes in central Ontario for his Master's Thesis. Paul managed National Audubon's Rowe Sanctuary on the Platte River in Nebraska for Sandhill Cranes and other water birds from 1995 to 2006.
The Pacific Flyway Decoy Association presents "Bird Carving Workshop for Beginners" in the Thomas Theatre at 1 p.m., and will show guests how to carve a bird from wood.
All the necessary materials, including a study guide and carving knives, will be provided at a $30 fee. Short lectures with lots of hands-on carving time will enable attendees to complete a life-size Killdeer.
The workshop is suitable for those 15 years of age and older, and class size is limited to seven people. For more information, please contact Jim Burcio at jburcio@comcast.net. You can also register online at lodisandhillcrane.org/workshops.
Festival exhibits close Sunday with "A Bit about Bats with NorCal Bats" at 2:40 p.m. in Crete Hall. Corky Quirk of NorCal Bats will discuss bow the winged mammals fly, catch insects and how use sonar to travel.
Attendees will also meet several live bats, all of which are native species.
Quirk founded NorCal Bats in 2004 and has educated thousands of people about the animals, in addition to coordinating wildlife rescue for bats in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills.
Tours begin at 7:25 a.m. on Saturday at the Lodi Lake Nature Trail for a leisurely bird walk. Other tours throughout the day include trips to the Delta, the Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery Day Use Area, Cosumnes River Preserve, Heritage Oak Winery and 13254 Woodbridge Road, among other venues.
Sunday tours begin at 5:10 a.m. with a Migrating Birds Walk at the Cosumnes River Preserve. The last tour of the day and the festival begins at 3:55 p.m. in the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve.
Each tour has a different attendance fee, so visit lodisandhillcrane.org/events-calendar for times and costs.
Coinciding with this year's festival is the 4th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which begins Nov. 4.
This year's exhibition has asked student artists to consider the beauty of Sandhill cranes and recognize the need to conserve the California Delta habitat where the birds spend their winters.
Some 125 students have had their art on display in previous years, and artwork consists of drawings, paintings, block printing or Chinese brush paintings, among other media.
The Student Art Exhibit will be on display in the Lodi Public Library's Bud Sullivan Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., and the Lodi Community Art Center, 110 W. Pine St., through Nov. 30.
The festival art show — separate from the student art exhibition — will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 4 and close at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.
There will be two divisions of original art: fine art, which will include watercolor, oils, pastels and ceramics, among other media; and photography.
Judging will be conducted entirely by festival attendees, and artists will receive "People's Choice Awards" Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Entries for the festival art show are being accepted now through Oct. 10 online at www.lodisandhillcrane.org/art-show.
The festival's Exhibit Hall will also return to the event this year, featuring vendors and agencies offering merchandise and information about the Delta habitat.
Past exhibitors have included the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Restore the Delta, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin Audubon societies, among others.
For more information about the festival, visit lodisandhillcrane.org.
