A bicyclist who suffered serious injuries in a hit-and run accident on Saturday in Lodi is expected to live, according to Lt. Sean Blandford with the Lodi Police Department.
The injured man was riding his bicycle through the crosswalk at the intersection of Turner and Lower Sacramento roads, just west of Lodi Lake and in front of the former General Mills plant, at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a white truck. The driver of the truck was headed westbound on Turner and allegedly ran a red light at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle before deflecting into the bicyclist, Blandford said. No other injuries were reported.
