STOCKTON — Farmers and growers in east San Joaquin County say a proposed assessment on their homes to pay for levee maintenance is an unnecessary burden.
San Joaquin County Public Works last week proposed placing assessments on more than 100,000 properties in unincorporated areas to pay for maintenance on 112 miles of levees and 119 miles of channels constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers about 50 years ago.
About 77,000 of those properties would be assessed as much as $20 annually, staff said, and nearly 58,000 of those are single family homes.
Those homes are located within the Zone 9 maintenance district established in 1961. The district encompasses the city of Stockton and east San Joaquin County from Highway 88 in the north to Escalon in the south.
Maintenance in Zone 9 is funded by a combination of property taxes and assessments, and staff said increased environmental regulations mandated by the state and federal lawmakers have led to increased labor and costs.
Current assessments in Zone 9 total $2.7 million, and staff said nearly $6.3 million is needed to keep levees and channels in accordance with regulations.
Staff said a Proposition 218 process would have to be initiated before supervisors could approve the assessments, and a public hearing would be held in March.
Proposition 218 requires agencies to give residents 45 days to submit written protests against assessments and utility rate increases. If more than 50 percent of the population being assessed protests, then the assessments cannot be approved.
Andrew Watkins, a grower who also raises cattle in the county’s eastern region, said his land is already assessed as much as $40 an acre in property taxes annually. Ranchers and growers with similar properties would be faced with financial hardships, he said, if the proposed assessments were approved.
The eastern portion of the county has no levees that need repairs, and Watkins wondered why residents in that part of the county are facing additional assessments.
“We do not have any improvements,” he said. “The county has never spent money improving the area, and they’re never going to spend money improving the area. We did not build levees or canals down here to stop the area from flooding, and it should be on the county.”
Paul Sanguinetti said he currently pays $2,600 in property taxes annually, and said those could double if he’s assessed for levee maintenance.
He questioned the need for levee repairs after he noted the Army Corps of Engineers repaired them after floods of 1955 and 1958, then fixed Mormon Slough in 1960. The Army Corps then made repairs to Duck Creek in 1964 and built Hogan Dam in 1970.
“We have not had a flood since all those repairs were put in place,” he said. “I guess if you cry wolf, enough people will start to believe you have a real problem. I think this needs to be looked at a lot more, and the way public works is doing this ... we’re tired of paying more taxes.”
Supervisor Bob Elliot, who represents Tracy and District 5, said while staff’s proposal was warranted, there was merit to what the ag community presented.
He suggested delaying assessments on the residents in Zone 9 until the board reviews the county budget in June.
“I don’t think it would do any harm by taking no action today and waiting to see what happens as a result of other initiatives through the upcoming budget process this summer,” he said. “Then we could see what additional funding could be found to carry us through on what might be needed this year, and to better assess whether we will need this type of assessment next year.”
Supervisor Kathy Miller, who represents District 2, said she will pay the assessment if approved. And while she said she’s not happy about it, she would rather pay the assessment then have the county suffer flood damage and a catastrophic blow to its budget reserves.
She said that during the 2017 storms, the county had to use about $7 million in reserves to recover from reported damages.
“I’m concerned that if we put this off, we take on a tremendous amount of liability for the county and we put our core budget at risk,” she said. “Because in case of an emergency flood experience, we will have to tap into our reserves.”
While he agreed with Miller, Supervisor Chuck Winn said additional details need to be discussed before he could approve anything.
“I don’t disagree there is a need,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are under the gun. But on the other side of this, maybe there is a need for further discussion that could improve this plan.”
Supervisors voted 4-1 to delay approving assessments and the Proposition 218 process for at least another month. Miller cast the dissenting vote.