LODI — On Christmas Day just before 7:30 a.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to a burglary alarm at Lowe’s on Lower Sacramento Road. Upon arrival, they saw two men burgling the business, police said. During their investigation, officers determined the two men had taken more than $10,000 in merchandise from the business, police said.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Carlos Canales of Martinez and 30-year-old Eric Freitas of Oakley on suspicion of burglary, police said.
— Wes Bowers
City issues Litterati ‘5-Minute Challenge’
LODI — The City of Lodi has challenged area residents to collectively pick up 2,020 pieces of litter and log them on the Litterati smartphone app by the end of 2020.
With just three days to go, another 1,500 pieces of trash are still left to be logged, and the city is asking residents to download the app and spend just five minutes picking up litter as part of the challenge.
To participate:
- Download the free Litterati app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
- New users can select “Enter Code” when they create an account. Litterati users who already have an account can swipe over to challenge and click “Join a Challenge With a Code.” The city’s code is LODI2020.
- Start picking up litter, with a goal of at least one 5-minute session before Dec. 31 is over.
For more information about Litterati, visit www.litterati.org/how-it-works.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 15. The board will consider qualified applications at its Feb. 9 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Advisory Board — One California Women for Agriculture representative.
- Assessment Appeals Board — One second regular member and one third regular member.
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission — One “other” representative and two user representatives.
- Workforce Development Board — Two at-large representatives.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers