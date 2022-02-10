The past week in San Joaquin County has seen both a positive and negative trend in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s new COVID-19 case rate dropped from 169.1 per 100,000 residents on Feb. 2, to 90.9 per 100,000 on Feb. 9 — a 54% decrease, according to San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
While case rates in the county declined this past week, 26 deaths from COVID-19 were reported for a total of 2,011, according to the agency’s weekly report for Feb. 9.
The milestone was one Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County’s public health officer, told supervisors last week that she had hoped to avoid.
Park was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
“The recent drop in cases, deaths and hospitalizations makes us hopeful,” county public health spokeswoman Cheryl Laughlin said. “We appreciate all the community's efforts that are making this shift to the positive possible. Dr. Park's resolution for this year mirrors that same positive attitude: Stay safe, stay strong, stay energized.”
According to the agency, the county’s test positivity rate has been dropping by a steady 4.8% over the last two weeks as well. The rate was 22.2% on Feb. 2, and decreased to 15.5% Wednesday.
In addition, hospitalizations decreased from 287 to 223 in the same time span, with Wednesday’s totals 25 less than the day prior, the CDPH reported.
County Public health also reported that there were 161,246 COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday, with 1,280 new cases reported since Feb. 7.
There have been 13,633 cases and 225 deaths in Lodi since the pandemic began, with 134 new cases and four new deaths reported between Monday and Wednesday, according to county public health.
There have been 1,160 cases and 16 deaths in the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, with 10 new cases reported this week.
In the 96227 ZIP Code that includes Clements, there have been 117 cases and one death, with two new cases reported.
In the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 803 cases and 10 deaths, with 12 new cases reported.
In Lockeford, which includes both the 95240 and 95237 ZIP Codes, there have been 2,288 cases and 34 deaths, with 33 new cases reported this week.
The decline in case rates and hospitalizations comes as the state prepares to end its indoor mask mandate imposed in December.
The California Department of Public Health announced on Dec. 14 that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors in an attempt to curb the spread of the new omicron variant.
The mandate was initially anticipated to end Jan. 15, but state health officials extended guidance until Feb. 15. However, the latest mandate will only be lifted for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated residents across the state will still be required to wear masks indoors.
San Joaquin County Health officials told KCRA Wednesday that it will return to its previous indoor mask recommendation when the state’s mandate ends.
That recommendation “strongly encouraged” vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks indoors to slow further spread of COVID-19.
The omicron variant has accounted for 279 cases in December and January, according to county public health officials. Omicron case numbers for February have not been determined.
Total vaccinations in the county have reached 61.8%, while 12.5% of the eligible population is partially vaccinated.
In Lodi, 71.6% of the population is vaccinated, while 14% are partially vaccinated.
In Acampo’s 95220 ZIP Code, 52.6% are vaccinated and 10.1% are partially vaccinated, while 78.9% in Clements are fully vaccinated and 13.7% are partially vaccinated.
In Woodbridge, 80.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 13.9% are partially vaccinated.
In Lockeford’s 95237 ZIP Code, 57.3% are fully vaccinated and 9.8% are partially vaccinated. In the 95240 ZIP Code, which includes both Lodi and Lockeford, 58.8% are fully vaccinated and 12.4% are partially vaccinated.
There have been 270,736 COVID-19 cases and 2,781 deaths in Sacramento County, with 6,641 cases reported in Galt, along with 70 deaths.
Some 63.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county, and 61% of Galt’s population are also fully vaccinated.