San Joaquin County steps up efforts to tackle illegal dumping

Illegal dumping in San Joaquin County reportedly accounts for 2,600 tons of trash in the county each year.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

STOCKTON — Seven months ago, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors implemented an ordinance holding residents accountable for illegal dumping in public areas, or along public right-of-ways.

The ordinance, which went into effect Oct. 13, allows the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to issue citations to those caught leaving trash and debris along roads and waterways in the unincorporated areas of the county.