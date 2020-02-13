A San Joaquin County employee on Tuesday plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault on an inmate, according to a post on the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Facebook page.
The charge stems from the discovery in July 2019 by San Joaquin County Sheriff officials that Victoria Spivey, a juvenile detention unit supervisor, was engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate at the county jail, according to the post.
A further investigation discovered the relationship was an ongoing one and that the male victim was 17 at the time of the crime.
As part of a plea deal, Spivey was charged with committing a crime against an adult — the victim has since turned 18 — which lessened the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.
When asked if that is common practice, Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau responded in an email that “it depends on the crime, the facts and circumstances of the acts, and body of evidence. In this case, based on these factors, it was felt this was an appropriate disposition.”
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Elaine Casillas-Franco of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.
Spivey was arrested last September on suspicion of annoying or molesting a victim younger than 18 and assault by a public officer. Deputy Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, told the News-Sentinel in September that the victim was a minor male at the time of the alleged crimes, and that they may have occurred while Spivey was employed at the Juvenile Detention Center.
On Wednesday, Lopez confirmed those details.
Spivey, who had been employed with the probation department for 19 years at the time of her arrest, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
“Law enforcement is entrusted to protect the citizens they serve and, in San Joaquin County, law enforcement does so with honor and integrity,” the DA’s Facebook post read. “When one of their own breaks the law, local law enforcement agencies fully investigate and present cases worthy of prosecution. It is clear local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office treat everyone equal under the law and will hold those accountable for the crimes they commit.”
It’s unclear if Spivey is still employed with the county. A call to Stephanie James, the county’s chief probation officer, was not returned.
Spivey is expected to return to court on March 9 for sentencing. The maximum jail time for such a misdemeanor is one year in the county jail.