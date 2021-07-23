Lodi animal shelter sees influx of animals

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom reopened the state on June 15, the City of Lodi’s Animal Services has seen an influx of pets being dropped off at the shelter.
Officer Jordan Kranich said it is most likely due to many people going back to work full-time who are now unable to take care of the animals they adopted during the 15 months of lockdown.
“We’re getting anywhere from six to 10 animals a week,” Kranich said. “We had three animals turned in (Thursday). It seems like after June 15, the animals just started flying in.”
Before June 15, Kranich said, the Lodi Animal Shelter had just four dogs in its kennels. By July 22, there were 30. In addition, he said 26 cats had either been found or turned in, and now all the kennels in the shelter are full.
There are also about 20 cats out in foster homes, he said.
“It feels like as soon as we foster some out or adopt some out, we get a bunch more coming in,” Kranich said. “And it’s everywhere, not just around here.”
News reports out of Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Houston, Kansas City and Denver detail how many residents in those metropolitan areas adopted pets at the onset of the pandemic, and are now returning them as their states ease COVID-19 restrictions and return to work or school.
The news outlet Flatland KC reported that KC Pet Project in Kansas City took in 1,146 cats and dogs this past May, twice as many as the same time in 2020.
Tuscon breaking news station KGUN 9 reported that an animal care center in the suburb of Sierra Vista recently suspended pet intakes after its facility reached capacity.
Fortunately for Lodi Animal Services, its annual Clear the Shelter event takes place Aug. 15 through Sept. 19, in which adoptions will be discounted depending on dog size or cat gender.
While Lodi Animal Services is seeing an influx of surrenders, Kranich said they have not received many reports of missing or lost animals in recent weeks.
During the week following Independence Day, Animal Services typically finds at least a dozen lost, missing or stray animals that fled their homes due to being scared of fireworks,
“This year, we only found four,” Kranich said. “And they were returned to their owners pretty quickly.”
If your animal is missing, you can report them to Animal Services at 209-333-6741 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can also email Kranich at jkranich@lodi.gov, or Officer Jennifer Bender at jbender@lodi.gov with a picture of your pet.
Kranich said once a report is made, residents should check www.lodi. gov/981/View-Intake-Animals on a daily basis to see if their animal is at the shelter.
If your animal has not been turned into the shelter, Lodi Animal Services can provide you with a list of area facilities where they may have been taken, Kranich said.
He also suggested posting on the 209 Lost n Found Pets and What’s Happening in Lodi pages on Facebook, or on the Nextdoor app.