LODI — A man wanted in connection with an elder abuse scam was arrested in Lodi this week and is awaiting extradition to Utah.
On Tuesday at about 3 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers received information that Frank Gene Powell of Utah had been seen in the city.
Authorities in St. George, Utah issued an arrest warrant for Powell last week in connection to a fraud ring in which he was determined to be the leader, according to the St. George News.
Powell, 50, led Lodi officers on a short pursuit after they located him in a vehicle, police said.
He fled from the vehicle on foot in the 300 block of East Kettleman Lane and began jumping fences through multiple backyards onto Elgin Avenue, police said.
Officers were able to take Powell into custody a short time later and booked him into San Joaquin County jail, police said.
Powell is listed as the primary suspect in multiple probable cause statements filed in connection with four accomplices, in addition to allegations that he was engaged to the group’s 80-year-old victim, according to the St. George News.
According to reports, the victim had signed over her family’s cabin to Powell for zero money down. He allegedly received about $150,000 in addition to the property, the St. George News reported.
The victim hired Powell and his accomplices to do some work around her house after he knocked on her door and pointed out several repairs that needed to be done on the exterior of the home, the report stated.
Powell allegedly asked for money upfront before performing the work, then failed to show up the following day to complete it, reports state.
Several jobs Powell did undertake were never completed, and authorities said the quality of work was poor, reports state.
He has multiple convictions for theft by deception and other charges dating back to the mid-1980s, the St. George News said.
In addition, he was released from Utah State Prison on 2017 after serving 29 years for murder, and later a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of an inmate, for which a one-to-15 year sentence was added, the News said.