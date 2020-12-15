As a light drizzle blanketed Lodi on Saturday morning, parents huddled under an overhang on Pine Street as they waited to pick up gifts for their children.
The annual Lodi Adopt-A-Child gift giveaway is usually held indoors and includes a visit with Santa, but with Christmas fast approaching in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, organizers of the event had to adapt in order to follow safety protocols.
After waiting in line, spaced out by six-foot markers, the masked parents signed in and waited as masked volunteers went inside to retrieve large plastic bags filled with Christmas presents. Another volunteer handed the parents a small gift as they waited. After receiving their bags, the parents were given rolls of Christmas wrapping paper, handed out by three singing Santa elves who cheerfully wished them a Merry Christmas.
Some parents continued down the street to a nearby parking lot, where large gifts such as bikes were waiting for them.
“It means a lot, because I have four kids,” said Cincy Cervantes, who was picking up gifts for her children. Cervantes said she had recently lost her job, and her husband’s work had also been affected by COVID.
Angel Zuniga, 9, rolled his new bike across the street after his family collected their Christmas presents.
“He’s happy, he has been wanting a bike all year,” his mother Iselda Nava said, adding his previous bike was stolen.
Organizers said that 270 families with 650 children had their Christmas wishes fulfilled by the Lodi nonprofit. Every year families with children can register and be screened to participate in the program. Each participating child fills out a wish list, and a child typically receives a toy and clothing. The organization has been providing gifts and clothing to families in need since 1986.
Around mid-morning on Saturday, Craig Troxclair, president of Lodi Adopt-A-Child, said things had been going smooth. He had 25 volunteers and 10 board members, and they were determined to not let the annual tradition fall victim to the pandemic.
“We had to make some changes due to COVID this year. Normally we’d have Santa, and we couldn’t do that this year, because we couldn’t sanitize Santa in between the families.”
The normal wrapping party was canceled as well.
“Normally we have 8-10 people in a room wrapping, and we couldn’t sanitize the scissors and the tape in between,” he said.
Besides COVID, he said the biggest challenge was the weather. Normally, he said, all the big items would be organized in order on tables outside in the parking lot.
Instead, they had to stage everything inside, which was a big undertaking.
“Two-hundred and fifty items that normally would be outside are now in our rooms. We’ve got bikes in the kitchen, we’ve got bikes in the offices, we’ve got bikes in every little nook and cranny that would normally be outside, out of our way,” Troxclair said.
Andrea Violett, director and secretary of Lodi Adopt-A-Child, was overwhelmed with the support from the community.
“I think the people from the community of Lodi has been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “They have gone out of their way to help us. Buying clothes, giving us cash donations, and helping us in that direction.”
Violett also gave a nod to the three elves, clad in red, green and white, as she watched them hand out wrapping paper.
“We’ve had these girls here to help us, do jobs and fill orders and it’s been wonderful. We’re going to have a wonderful year!”