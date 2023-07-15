Rep. Josh Harder, D-Stockton, called on the Drug Enforcement Agency to explain how it plans to combat xylazine-laced fentanyl this week, and to clearly communicate with local law enforcement, first responders, and public health departments.

“The opioid crisis is changing and becoming more deadly, and we need to do everything we can to get law enforcement and first responders who are on the front lines the tools they need to keep up,” Harder said in a Friday media statement.