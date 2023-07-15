Rep. Josh Harder, D-Stockton, called on the Drug Enforcement Agency to explain how it plans to combat xylazine-laced fentanyl this week, and to clearly communicate with local law enforcement, first responders, and public health departments.
“The opioid crisis is changing and becoming more deadly, and we need to do everything we can to get law enforcement and first responders who are on the front lines the tools they need to keep up,” Harder said in a Friday media statement.
In April, Harder demanded more resources from the DEA to fight the increase of xylazine in drugs such as fentanyl, and on Monday, the White House Office of Drug Control Policy released an “all-of-government” plan to address what it calls a “zombie drug.”
In a letter to the DEA, Harder said the zombie drug is being detected in nearly 11% of all opiois related deaths in 48 of 50 states.
He added that fentanyl is the leading cause of opioid-related overdoses in the 9th Congressional District, and a plan is needed to address the crisis as soon as possible.
“Fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related overdose deaths, and this new ‘zombie drug’ xylazine is making it even deadlier,” Harder said Friday. “Xylazine is a drug meant for veterinarians to sedate horses — no human being should be consuming or injecting it, ever. We need to get local law enforcement the tools they need to get this ‘zombie drug’ off our streets and first responders need clear guidance for how to respond to this crisis.”
Also known as “Tranq,” xylazine is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use, the DEA said.
Mixing xylazine and fentanyl places users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning, the DEA said, adding that because the former is not an opioid, Narcan does not reverse its effects.
Narcan is the medication first responders use to treat someone suffering from an opioid overdose.
Despite xylazine’s resistance to the medication, the DEA said experts still recommend administering naloxone if someone might be suffering a drug poisoning.
People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis, that may lead to amputation.
According to the CDC, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, of which 66% involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Harder’s plea to the DEA comes less than a week after Lodi Fire Department personnel responded to the report of two people overdosing at Blakely Park on July 8.
One of those patients died. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Lodi Police Department said it is unknown if the cause of death was fentanyl, and an autopsy report was pending.
However, Lodi Fire Department said crews responded to 13 overdose reports in June, and administered Narcan six times.
Crews responded to 13 overdoses in May as well, but only administered Narcan twice.
In April, crews responded to three overdoses and used Narcan once, the department said.
Numbers for the month of July were not readily available.
According to the California Department of Public Health, there were 5,961 deaths related to fentanyl in 2021, and between the third quarter of that year and the third quarter of 2022, there were 5,942.
In San Joaquin County, there were 104 fentanyl related deaths according to the CDPH. Between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, there were 89, the agency said.
