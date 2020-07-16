Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, 73 people in San Joaquin County have died from the virus, including two Lodi residents who worked as nurses with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
On Tuesday, another Lodian succumbed to virus, according to friends and family members.
Ron Williamson, the city’s former Parks and Recreation Department director, passed away Tuesday at the age of 80.
His wife Suzie said he attended an Independence Day celebration at Hutchins Street Square with a handful of friends, and it’s believed that is when he contracted the virus. Everyone was practicing social distancing, she said, and no one shared any food.
“I’m trying to hang in there,” she said. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
Ron Williamson spent 35 years working for the City of Lodi, 15 of which were as head of the parks department. A native of St. Paul, Minn., he attended Stagg High School in Stockton and played youth baseball in the area under Ed DeBenedetti, who was Lodi’s parks director at the time.
After graduating from California State University, Sacramento in 1963, he married Suzie the same year and held positions with the cities of Berkeley and San Pablo in Alamada County before coming to Lodi at the age of 25.
He was a parks supervisor with the city under DeBenedetti, and succeeded him as parks director in 1985.
Suzie Williamson said her husband loved the city and his job with Parks and Recreation.
“It was his heart and soul,” she said. “He strove to make it one of the best departments in the state. It wasn’t just a job to him, it was a passion.”
Ron Williamson loved to play the games he taught, particularly baseball. His idol was St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan “The Man” Musial, a gentleman he tried hard to emulate, Suzie said.
One of Williamson’s proudest accomplishments as parks director was reaching out to the Lodi community to support his department, she added.
“He got the community involved to build a lot of structures at the parks,” she said. “He had a large amount of kids involved in programs, and even had a large adult community involved. He brought tournaments here and recruited so many people that there were a lot of teams in Lodi.”
Ron Williamson was also very involved with the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club, where he became affectionately known as “Ronnie Rotary.” He believed in the organization and tried to do as much as he could while a member, Suzie said.
It was through the Rotary Club that former News-Sentinel publisher Marty Weybret came to know Ron Williamson.
“It’s so sobering,” Weybret said. “I know he wasn’t in the best health toward the end. But being vulnerable (to COVID-19), he went quickly.”
Williamson was big on writing “thank you” and congratulatory notes to people, Weybret said, recalling that he must have received at least a dozen hand-written notes over the years. It was a lost art that Williamson continued to keep alive, Weybret said.
“He was very giving and generous with his time, and was just one of those delightful people in the club,” he said. “He was one of those kinds of members who really kept the club together.”
Jeff Hood, the City of Lodi’s interim spokesman, interviewed Williamson on a number of occasions, including his retirement in 2000, as a reporter for the Stockton Record.
“He was always a supporter of youth activities, the city’s parks, and everything Lodi was able to build,” Hood said. “It was really the end of an era when he retired. With his connection to Ed, that was the heyday of Lodi parks and recreation.”
After Williamson’s retirement, the city brought in a few interim department directors before Hood himself was named to the parks post in 2012.
Williamson remained an active consultant with the department, Hood said, and supported the changing times with regard to how parks were managed and maintained.
“He was just always an effervescent, positive and upbeat person,” Hood said. “When I became director he was always supportive. He understood the city needed to do things differently from when he and Ed ran things, and he understood the challenges we faced as a department at that time.”
After Williamson’s departure, the city named its largest picnic shelter and youth area after him.
Located at Lodi Lake Park, the Ron Williamson Youth Area features two large barbecues, and amphitheater, horseshoe pit, electricity and seating for 100 people, as well as a playground on the northern edge of the park.
“Every year, he and his wife would make a significant donation for improvements to the area,” Hood said. “Lodi Lake was very important to him, as were all the city’s parks. His heart was always in the right place.”
Randy Snider arrived in Lodi in 1975, and soon afterward met Williamson through the Sunwest Tennis and Racquetball Club. The two became close friends, sharing a love for the San Francisco 49ers and Giants.
Snider said he and Williamson were partners in sharing 49ers season tickets during the team’s Super Bowl dynasty years.
The two friends even attended the 1985 Super Bowl at Stanford Stadium when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins for their second title, sitting on the 50-yard line and seeing then-Gov. George Deukmejian walk in front of them.
Snider was a Lodi City Councilman from 1982 to 1994, and said Williamson fought hard for the parks department.
“For whatever reason, when budgets got tight Parks and Recreation got attacked,” Snider said. “And Ron was right there fighting for the department. You would not find anyone more dedicated and loyal to the Lodi community than Ron.”
Williamson was active in the Lodi community outside of work, Snider added, coaching youth sports and playing for the Sunwest softball team. As a member of Rotary, Williamson participated in the club’s Zoom meetings up until about two weeks ago, he said.
“He was a fun guy to be around,” Snider said. “I just can’t find a fault with him. He was a great guy who was dedicated to the community.”
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer was the deputy city attorney toward the end of Williamson’s career. While the two only worked together for about five years, Schwabauer said, Williamson was an icon at the city, and remained so well after his departure.
“He was dedicated to his craft, to the parks department, and to children, and it showed in everything he did,” he said. “The employees I’ve talked to loved working with him and respected him. His loss is really crushing. I’m truly sorry to lose him, because even in retirement, he continued to be active in Lodi.”
Ron and Suzie were married 56 years. He is also survived by his son Yale and daughter-in-law Holly, who live in Truckee with their daughter Sage; and his son Scott and daughter-in-law Laura, who live in Moraga with children Avery and Cade.